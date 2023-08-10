Massa: the minister-candidate who is going for his opportunity in the worst scenario

Sergio Tomas Massa He was 41 years old in 2013, when Kirchnerism won the legislative election in the province of Buenos Aires. It was a moment of splendor for his career. Emboldened by the champion’s friends, he went for it all. Two years later he finished third, well below Mauricio Macri and Daniel Scioli. And when it seemed that his star was fading, on the brink of a new choice, chose to dispute power to remain in the audience and reconciled with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Born in 1972 in a middle-class home He came to politics in the Union of the Democratic Center (Ucedé). During the 1990s, he took advantage of the party’s alliance with Carlos Saúl Menem to get closer to Peronism. In 1999 he was elected provincial deputy for the PJ and after the outbreak of 2001 he reached a key position: the direction of social security, the ANSES. At his arrival he influenced Fernando “Pato” Galmarini, his father-in-law, a Peronist from Buenos Aires who was very close to then President Eduardo Duhalde. Since then, the now presidential candidate had twists and turns, but he never left Peronism.

Sergio Massa model 2002: on his arrival to the national cabinet with the Minister of Labor Carlos Tomada.

Kirchnerism, ANSES and Tigre

Already in the times of Néstor Kirchner, Massa sought to increase his power, and Tigre ended up being a kind of bunker inside Buenos Aires. He bet fully and in 2007 he launched for the mayor. “Kirchner found out on television,” he recounted days ago in an interview about that key moment. The result was a triumph that positioned him as a leader capable of facing an election. And win it.

Sergio Massa 2007: as mayor of Tigre, together with Daniel Scioli.

On leave at ANSES, he focused on Tigre, without stopping to watch what was happening at Casa Rosada. Waiting for an opportunity to gain ground, he had his reward. when Alberto Fernández left the Chief of Staff in 2008 after the crisis with the countryside. In his place, Massa and it accelerated: it presented the renationalization of Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Sergio Massa 2008: replaced Alberto Fernández as Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff.

After the crisis came a key legislative election for the Kirchners: it was the moment of the “testimonials” of 2009. Despite putting everything they had, the victory was left by a shooting star: Francisco De Narváez. That defeat went deep. Days later, he resigned from the Chief of Staff, thinking that the Kirchners had an expiration date, and took refuge again in Tigre.

Sergio Massa 2009: “testimonial” Buenos Aires candidate with Néstor Kirchner.

Rupture with Cristina, Frente Renovador and defeat with Macri

In 2011, however, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner re-elected with 54% of the votes, but now without his personal and political companion. Kirchner’s death had generated a major noise in Kirchnerism. There was an idea of ​​agreements that were not fulfilled.

Massa was already determined to break up. He let that year go by, re-elected Tigre and endured. He didn’t do it alone. He weaved from below with mayors willing to accompany him and launched with the “Renovation Front” in the 2013 legislative elections. He defeated Martín Insaurralde in 109 of the 135 municipalities and had a difference of more than six points.

Sergio Massa model 2013: he won the Buenos Aires legislature with the Renewal Front.

In 2015, he promoted an alliance with the Radical Civic Union, led by Gerardo Morales, to reach the presidency. But the Gualeguaychú convention decided to accompany Macri, who ended up winning the runoff that year. The expansion of the massista space was called United for a New Alternative (UNA), but there was no room for him. It was Macri’s moment.

Sergio Massa model 2015: visit of candidates to Showmatch and defeat against Mauricio Macri.

Massa did not stop at the defeat and at first he approached the new president. During the first year of Cambiemos, it was key to the votes that a disadvantaged ruling party needed to pass important laws. But the break with Macri He arrived soon and in 2017 he played again in the elections. This time he joined Daisy Stolbizerin an attempt to stay relevant at the center of the political scene.

Sergio Massa model 2017: alliance with Stolbizer and defeat against Cristina Kirchner.

The rift between Cristina and Macri relegated him to being a mere spectator. In that legislature he was third in the province of Buenos Aires. She had two and a half million votes less than Cristina Kirchner, who had formed “Unidad Ciudadana” almost alone and with the entire Cambiemos apparatus facing her. His star seemed to be fading.

The return to power: Frente de Todos and Minister of Economy

2019 arrived and the polarization between Kirchnerism and Cambiemos left little room for the “Third Way.” Peronism was fragmented and Macri’s re-election seemed inevitable. Massa explored an agreement with Juan Schiaretti, Juan Manuel Urtubey, Florencio Randazzo and Miguel Ángel Pichetto. But just in case, true to his style, he had already built bridges with Máximo Kirchner.

Sergio Massa and the failed third way with Urtubey, Schiaretti and Pichetto.

The stage was defined with the play of Cristina Kirchner and his choice of Alberto Fernández as a candidate for President, with her as vice president. With a tweet and a video on the morning of that Saturday, May 18, Peronism began to order itself. The governors applauded the move. Massa seemed offside for the first time in his life. The third way blew up. Pichetto chose to go as Macri’s vice. And the Tigrense sealed an agreement with Kirchnerism to found the “Front of All.”

Sergio Massa model 2019: “coffee” with Alberto Fernández and the Frente de Todos foundation.

The alliance generated a very loud noise within his space. There were leaders of the Renovation Front who hated Kirchnerism, and Massa himself had campaigned against “the gnocchi of La Cámpora.” But the then deputy prioritized his survival and beating Macri. Going on the outside to maintain a conviction for the grandstand was not an option.

With the victory of Alberto and Cristina in the first round, Massa assumed the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies and was left with key ministries such as the area of ​​Transportation. From different places of management, he was building a new identity. Martín Guzmán’s crisis in the economy created a problem for him, but a great opportunity. He took office as the new minister in mid-2022 to stop the run and swept away his internal rivals. Some 20 years after his first executive position, from there he opted to be the candidate for President, with the endorsement of Cristina Kirchner.

Sergio Massa 2022: assumes as Minister of Economy and begins to plan his presidential candidacy.

What seemed impossible four years earlier was achieved in the last 100 meters. Despite the poor inflation results, that Friday June 23 Cristina understood that she had no drinking candidate. He was to fall into Massa’s hands. Since then, the minister and the candidate have lived together. Today, with galloping inflation, above 100% and a dollar that walks around 600 pesos, Massa continues to bet. And he will keep doing it until he can get to the Casa Rosada.

