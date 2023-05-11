Massa: “We are not getting another quilombo. Political order so that there is an economic order”

“I think economic stability is key and for that there has to be political stability,” Sergio Massa said this afternoon when speaking to dairy and poultry producers from Navarro. The minister referred to all the setbacks that the domestic economy has been suffering as a result of a complex international situation, in which strong events such as the extreme drought that the country went through, the war in Ukraine, the pandemic and the avian flu that affects local poultry production for a few months.

“One more quilombo does not enter us. Political order so that there is an economic order“, he asked. And in that line he added: “At a time when the sector fights to maintain contracts, when SMEs fight to sustain the level of growth, when our society fights to maintain consumption, when we still have to work to improve the income of Argentines, I think that political fights should go to the background,” he reflected vehemently.

Massa plays his last three cards to face the economic turmoil

From Navarro he announced measures to help producers, among which he pointed out the Avian Plan, with a background of $7.5 billion intended to assist commercial and backyard poultry producers who had to euthanize animals due to the bird fluand the fifth installment of Tambero impulse, in which he arranged a $2,756 million fund to alleviate the situation of dairy farmers in the face of the drought and the macroeconomic conditions that impacted on the cost of production.

He was accompanied by the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, Juan Jose Bahillo and by Alejandro Topo RodriguezMinister of Agrarian Development of the province of Buenos Aires, who highlighted the importance of the measures in question by affect sectors that “generate strong roots in the countryside such as poultry farming and dairy”.

For his part, Bahillo highlighted the need to “continue supporting production processes” by recalling that Except for the Federal Capital and Land, the rest of the provinces are under “agricultural emergency.”

Drought and a Troubled Front

In his turn, Massa referred to all the complex situations that Argentina has been experiencing, among which certain local and other international events have gained relevance, including the pandemic or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But especially focused on the severe drought that the country went through.

“It is enough to go through the Navarro lagoon to realize that we are facing the worst drought in the last 100 years in Argentina,” assured.

And making a reflection to understand the consequences that this historical drought had for the country, he described: “From one month to the next, 20% of the billing, of the exports, of the income that our nation had planned was taken from us. As a consequence, it brought us a drop in exports, having to take intervention measures using reserves,” he said.

Among other things, he explained: “This drought led us to have to take care of the productive circuit of Argentina. Each producer that falls due to drought throughout the country later costs a lot to raise. Our assistance has to do with reaching out to him so that he can continue walking even with difficulties,” he said.

When referring to the poultry farming highlighted the importance of the sector not only as a generator of foreign exchange but also as a generator of labor. “There are 474 thousand jobs throughout the country. It is a sector that normally generates a large volume of exports but also a lot of work. For that you have to take measures all the time, sometimes it means using public resources, “he said.

The Government will implement a vaccination plan to contain avian flu

As for the measurements, he did a quick review. “The first measure is to increase investment in the dairy boost by raising the price we pay to the producer. The idea is to try to ensure that those who need assistance to maintain production levels and volumes have public investment,” he said.

In the case of bird flu, he referred to the need to take care of the supply of meat and eggs in the shelves, but also to “assist farms with more than 7 billion non-refundable pesos.”

What are the relief measures for poultry and dairy

The support that the Government will provide to producers affected by the drought and avian influenza. He referred to the Avian Plan that will be used to accompany poultry producers who had to face the slaughter of poultry and the destruction of fertile eggs, eggs for consumption, due to the detection and/or suspicion of contagion by these diseases, in the framework of avian influenza, through two specific Programs:

• Economic Assistance to Commercial Poultry Producers.

• Economic Assistance to Backyard Poultry Producers.

The amount of assistance per producer will be determined based on the economic valuation of the categories of domestic birds and products (eggs) carried out by INTA and the quantities of birds slaughtered and products destroyed.

Likewise, access to the programs will be simple, facilitated because the data on which the benefit is calculated is found in the Senasa computer system and arises from the digital slaughter certificates (SIGACTAS).

For their part, producers whose animals were slaughtered prior to the entry into force of these programs within the framework of the sanitary measures provided by Senasa, will have 30 days to request admission to them. In all other cases, the affected producers may make the request from the 6th day of conforming the slaughter certificate and up to 30 days after it.

While the fifth installment of Impulso Tambero includes an update of the benefit values ​​to assist producers affected by the drought and the macroeconomic conditions that impacted the cost of production.

In this way, the values ​​are updated to $20 for producers of up to 1,500 liters, and $15 for producers between 1,501 liters and 5,000 liters inclusive.

In addition, the maximum limit per producer or producer will be increased to $800,000 in an extraordinary way for this fee.

LR