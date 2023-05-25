massages and helicopter flights

The federal judges, prosecutors and government officials from the city of Buenos Aires who traveled to the Lago Escondido ranch owned by English billionaire Joseph Lewis in October last year, invited by executives from Grupo Clarín, received massage services and flew by helicopter to the top of Perito Moreno hill for skiing out of season. This emerges from the documents that appear in the case that investigates whether this trip constituted the crimes of “acceptance of gifts” and “violation of the duties of a public official.”

The contingent, who traveled to Bariloche in a charter and stayed in the guest houses that the ranch has, had their own WhatsApp chat, the content of which was disclosed. In those conversations they call themselves The Huemules.

The case began to be investigated in the federal court of Bariloche but was quickly transferred to Comodoro Py, where the federal criminal jurisdiction of the city of Buenos Aires operates.

The complaint was made by Roca’s lawyer Marcelo Hertzriken Velazco, whose attempts to be recognized as a plaintiff in the case were in vain.

One by one, who are Los Huemules?

This group was made up of:

• Julian Ercolini: federal judge, investigated the case against Cristina Kirchner for the Highway case. He headed the investigation of the Hotesur and Los Sauces cases. He took it as proven that prosecutor Alberto Nisman was killed.

Ercolini was sent the invoice to Comodoro Py.

• Pablo Yadarola: Head of the National Economic Criminal Court No. 2. He was in charge of the investigation of the “Antonini case”, as the scandal unleashed by the suitcase with almost US$800,000 that arrived from Venezuela on August 4, 2007 was known and was awarded to the Venezuelan Guido Alejandro Antonini Wilson, with the supposed destination of support the presidential campaign of Cristina Kirchner.

• Carlos Mahiques: former Minister of Justice of María Eugenia Vidal in the province of Buenos Aires, later judge of the National Chamber of Cassation.

• Paul Cayssials: federal administrative litigation judge.

• Juan Bautista Mahiques: the son of Carlos Mahiques is currently the Attorney of the City of Buenos Aires, the head of the Buenos Aires justice prosecutors. During the government of Mauricio Macri he was the representative of the Executive Branch in the Council of the Magistracy.

• Marcelo D’Alessandro: He was the Buenos Aires Minister of Justice and Security when the trip was made, and he ended up resigning due to the scandal.

• Jorge Rendo: Chairman of the board of Grupo Clarín.

• Paul Casey: Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs of Grupo Clarín.

• Thomas Reinke: communication consultant.

• Leonardo Bergroth: He appears in the chats as Leo Bergot and is a former official of the intelligence services in the SIDE.

• Nicolás van Ditmar: was the host. He is from Barilochense who worked with his father in the real estate company that bore his last name and who ended up being Lewis’ lieutenant in the region.

The services they received

In the case, a notebook with the legend “EVENTS 2019-20202021-2022” and a black library-type folder identified as “HIDEEN LAKE SA EVENTOS MENU” appear as seized items, in addition to a purchase order dated 10/18/2022, a «Massage Sheet», a payment order dated 10/20/2022 in the name of Steven Whewell for $10,000, a C invoice for the same amount.

There are also invoices from Flyzar, the company that rented the plane in which they traveled, which charged each one 120,000 pesos. This document was dated October 13, the same day of the trip.

Instead, Hidden Lake, which is the name of the company that manages the ranch and which is the English translation of Lago Escondido, issued a bill for $605 to all visitors on October 28 of that year. “Rental service” is what they charged for an “event 10/13/2022 to 10/15/2022”.

The company Laderas del Paralelo 42, which manages the Perito Moreno hill ski center, very close to the ranch, informed the Justice that the complex was closed in October of last year, when Los Huemules made the trip, but that Hidden Lake asked them for authorization to get to the plateau area by helicopter, at about 1,700 meters above sea level.

Laderas authorized the descent, but did not provide services or charge for that excursion to the hill, he said in a note that appears in the case.



