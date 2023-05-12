Massa’s acts that cross the transition in Neuquén

This Friday the agreements to reactivate the Heavy Water Industrial Plant (PIAP) in Arroyito, which has been stopped since May 2017. It will be an important moment for the transition that Neuquén is currently experiencing. will participate the current governor, Omar Gutierrez, and the elect, the national deputy Rolando Figueroa. In addition, the person who will lead the event will be the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, protagonist of the scene not only because of his possible presidential candidacy and his statements against an intern in the Frente de Todos, but because the act will take place just after the last welding of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline (from Dead Cow), at the same time that INDEC publishes inflationof which values ​​of between 7.5 and 8% are forecast.

“We don’t get another quilombo,” said Massa yesterday in an act, when affirming that “the fights of politics have to go to the background”. With that phrase under his arm, the minister will seek to mediate with good news, that of the gas pipeline and of the PIAP, an agenda marked by inflation.

The act for the last welding of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and the one of the PIAP, for 16, both with the participation of the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón.

Figueroa will participate after his visit to Europe, where he had an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican. Also, in Rome he met with the chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Máximo Torero, and the deputy director general, Mario Lubetkin. In addition, in Madrid he met with the manager in Europe, Asia and the Middle East of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Ignacio Corlazzoli.

Gutiérrez He wasn’t having such a good time, between protests for the problems in the schools and those of the hired that, according to the councilor and deputy-elect Claudio Domínguez, they could have continued working if the MPN won.

Reactivation of the PIAP: the main points of the contract

The president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis, detailed to RIO NEGRO RADIO the main points of the agreement with which the PIAP will be reactivated. The plan is for 25 months and contemplates continuing with conservation and beginning the readiness stage. Once this stage is completed, the production of water can begin.

It will include a commitment to investment of about 10,000 million pesos and the promise of incorporate 150 new employees. The CNEA wants the plant to generate heavy water for nuclear power plants by 2025.

In addition, they hope to be able to sell heavy water for other uses. «The contacts we have had in the last fewhave been with a lot of companies interested in heavy water for these other uses,” highlighted Serquis. «Medical supplies, semiconductor industry and nuclear power plants are some of the other productions that are planned and are already within the plans of Canada and other countries that they will require a large amount of heavy water“he added.

First, the provision of own power plants will be prioritized, which are around 20 tons per year and the rest can be made available for export.

Los analysis and studies for the second production line, which is hydrogen, ammonia and urea, will be carried out during the course of this yearSerquis said.

