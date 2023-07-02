Massa’s economic team travels to Washington to close a new agreement with the IMF

The Vice Minister of Economy, Gabriel Rubinstein, and the head of advisers of the Palacio de Hacienda, Leonardo Madcur, They will travel to Washington in the next few hours in order to close a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The objective of both officials is close a new program with new goals for reserve accumulation, monetary issue and fiscal deficit, in order to reach the end of the year in a context in which the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will be a candidate for the presidency in the October elections.

Negotiations with the IMF lasted much longer than what the economy minister had said last April, when after a trip to Washington, He said they would only take three weeks.

Going into July, and with a payment of $2.7 billion, the agreement was not signed. the minister He promised that this will happen “in hours”, when speaking to businessmen from the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAMARCO).

According to sources from the Palacio de HaciendaRubinstein and Madcur will be leaving for the capital of the United States between Monday and Tuesday.

For the stock company Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI) “Massa would have reached an agreement with the IMF.” «We understand that this deal would be to ensure the disbursement of June and September for US$3.3 billion.”they pointed out from PPI.

The Alyc indicated that “in this way, the ruling party would buy time until the PASO elections but not much beyond that«.

“Assuming that the BCRA has a neutral balance, does not intervene in financial dollars and pays the IMF in a timely manner, net reserves would be around -US$5.3 billion prior to the primary elections if only the June disbursement arrives »says the report…

“How would the photo change if the September inflow is brought forward? In the event that this happens, net reserves would improve to -US$1,954 million, a figure similar to the current one»PPi concluded.





