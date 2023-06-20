Massa’s final stretch to define his candidacy

Los debt maturities for 2,700 million dollars that Argentina must face with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week accelerate the decisions of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and his aspirations to become a presidential candidate. Hit by drought and without meeting the goals of the program agreed with the IMF, this is still a pending issue.

Massa’s trip to Washington, scheduled for Thursday the 21st, has been put on hold. Some believe he has decided not to meet IMF officials face-to-face until the deal is fully finalized, preferring the ministry team to continue negotiating. Others point out that Massa does not want to be absent from Buenos Aires until the candidates are defined Union for the Fatherlandsomething that must happen as a deadline next Saturday.

A survey places Unión por la Patria first in Buenos Aires and Scioli as the candidate with the best image

Along with resolving the issue with the IMF, Massa continues to push his management, which now also means boosting his campaign. Yesterday he announced a credit program, financed by public entities, for 1.3 million monotributistas to receive loans of 2 million pesos at subsidized rates. In addition, he aspires to make the most of the main achievement of his administration as Minister of Economy: the inauguration of Nestor Kirchner pipeline.

FM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

