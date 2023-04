The Private Oil Workers Union cut off the main routes from Vaca Muerta, in Neuquén. They are located on Routes 7, 8, 17, 51 and Autovía Norte, although they do not rule out increasing the blockades. According to the general secretary, Marcelo Rucci, they do it to demand works on the roads, due to the numerous accidents suffered by workers.

News in development

