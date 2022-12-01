Home Entertainment Master Mixer: Waves Saturated New Favorite BB Tubes – midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

by admin
Two legendary mixing masters, Greg Wells and Joe Chiccarelli, were invited by Waves to taste the new plug-in of electronic tube saturation with great dynamics – BB Tubes of the Magma series.

Two mixing legendsGreg Wells和Joe Chiccarelliwas invited by Waves to taste the new tube saturation plug-in with great dynamics——Magma Series BB Tubes. In the Sunset Sound recording studio, surrounded by high-end console classic hardware, what do you two think about BB Tubes?

Music: Still Recovering by Bryce Drew
The Blue Stones《Healing》

0:55 Greg vocals
2:57 Greg Synth Bass
4:09 Greg Mix Bus
5:05 Joe Mix Bus
6:41 Joe electric guitar
7:16 Joe Drum Parallel Bus

BB TubesLoud electronic saturation that can make any vocal or instrument burst from the amp. From nuanced to aggressive, the analog brilliance of BB Tubes makes your mixes sound golden and bring your music to life.BEAUTYandBEASTThe two main knobs work together with each other to fine-tune to obtain a huge amount of saturated tone suitable for any passage, style or genre.

  • Loud tube saturation effect
  • The BEAUTY knob is perfect for delicate harmonic saturation
  • BEAST knob for extreme and aggressive head-on distortion
  • Combining the BEAUTY and BEAST knobs provides a wide range of adjustments
  • Get incredible results on any instrument or vocal
  • Tube soft clipping quickly creates extremely loud mixes
  • Includes pre/post high frequency shelving EQ, low frequency cut, mix knob and more
  • Contains a license for the Lil Tube plugin installed with BB Tubes

BB Tubes initial price24.99USD, containing Magma seriesLil Tube

