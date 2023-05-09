MasterChef: Rodolfo used his benefit to complicate his teammates (and he enjoyed it)

This Monday, Rodolfo Vera Calderón of MasterChef he used his weekly benefit, messed up his teammates and enjoyed the moment. After getting a gold medal, the participant was able to find out what was in the mystery boxes and choose the main ingredient of his dish and that of the rest of the cooks.

With the irony and arrogance that characterizes his character, Rodolfo was the first to discover that the day’s test included exotic meats. The cook chose to work with deer and assigned the rest of the meats to Candelaria, Rodrigo, Juan Francisco and Antonio while they were blindfolded.

Vera Calderón enjoyed her benefit to the fullest, despite the fact that the other contestants asked her to be good to them. “Don’t be bad, Rodo,” asked Juan Francisco. “Shhh!” Rodolfo silenced him. “Everything with the benefit is like a hired killer,” added Candelaria.

In this way, the penitentiary had to work with a hare, the student with a wild boar, the lifeguard with a rhea, and the biochemist with a vizcacha. “Uh!!”, exclaimed the chefs with the animal that the Cordovan had to cook, implying that he was going to be the most complicated participant of the night.

MasterChef: Rodolfo got the gray apron

None of the participants knew how to cook exotic meats. “It is very important to clarify that this type of animal is raised in the open, regulated and protected,” explained Damián Betular.

For their part, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis added details about the types of meat and their cooking.

Despite having the benefit, Rodolfo had a rough patch with his plate. None of the three chefs liked his execution because he made several mistakes. In the end, the journalist received his gray apron and on Thursday he will have the last chance not to be in the elimination gala.

