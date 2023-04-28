Home » MasterChef: Rodolfo was furious because his shoe was stained with blood
Entertainment

MasterChef: Rodolfo was furious because his shoe was stained with blood

by admin
MasterChef: Rodolfo was furious because his shoe was stained with blood

this thursday in MasterChef, the cooks prepared hamburgers. Before going to the market, the jury warned them that it was going to be a very tough fight to get the best meat. And so it was. In just three minutes, the participants had a confrontation in the gondolas and Rodolfo’s shoe was covered in blood.

When Wanda Nara allowed them the pass to the market, the contestants ran to the refrigerators. “Today: The battle of the proteins”, summarized Agustín, who was the first to arrive to choose the best there was. “I am one of the last to enter the market, so I let my colleagues kill themselves with the meat,” added Antonio.

Candelaria arrived later than her companions and had a hard time opening one of the gondola doors. When Rodolfo went to help her, she was left in the middle of the battle and, when the rest of her took out the remaining trays, they tore the film that surrounded them and the journalist was bathed in blood.

“They filled me with crap! Oh my holy God. I spilled blood all over my shoe,” Rodolfo exclaimed indignantly. At the end of the purchases, Wanda approached the contestant and asked if the shoes that she had stained were good.

Tops, darling (darling)”, replied Rodolfo. “Don’t let a shoe make you bitter. For one shoe we are not going to lose the test of the day, “added the driver. However, the participant was so angry with what had happened that he took off his shoes and began to clean them with a napkin.

See also  The world's only Batmobile goes up for auction

“Guys, the truth is that I never saw you attack the refrigerator like this for a piece of meat. They ruined the shoe Rudy”, commented Nara, to which Juan Francisco claimed: “Meat was more important. I’m sorry Rodolfo.” “I’m going to send you the bill,” said the victim.

You may also like

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound...

Delays and cancellations on the Sarmiento Train due...

The collective strike in Neuquén was lifted due...

Talk about the late night podcast network to...

SneakerCon partner Jerry shared LeBron’s autograph collection and...

Golden Goose accelerates circularity with Yatay Lab

Is Jey Mammon coming back to TV?

The official announcement of “Welcome to Mai Le...

Massive blockade of Vaca Muerta routes, of the...

“Cute Detective Detective 3” starts broadcasting today Honglei...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy