MasterChef: Rodolfo was furious because his shoe was stained with blood

this thursday in MasterChef, the cooks prepared hamburgers. Before going to the market, the jury warned them that it was going to be a very tough fight to get the best meat. And so it was. In just three minutes, the participants had a confrontation in the gondolas and Rodolfo’s shoe was covered in blood.

When Wanda Nara allowed them the pass to the market, the contestants ran to the refrigerators. “Today: The battle of the proteins”, summarized Agustín, who was the first to arrive to choose the best there was. “I am one of the last to enter the market, so I let my colleagues kill themselves with the meat,” added Antonio.

Candelaria arrived later than her companions and had a hard time opening one of the gondola doors. When Rodolfo went to help her, she was left in the middle of the battle and, when the rest of her took out the remaining trays, they tore the film that surrounded them and the journalist was bathed in blood.

“They filled me with crap! Oh my holy God. I spilled blood all over my shoe,” Rodolfo exclaimed indignantly. At the end of the purchases, Wanda approached the contestant and asked if the shoes that she had stained were good.

“Tops, darling (darling)”, replied Rodolfo. “Don’t let a shoe make you bitter. For one shoe we are not going to lose the test of the day, “added the driver. However, the participant was so angry with what had happened that he took off his shoes and began to clean them with a napkin.

“Guys, the truth is that I never saw you attack the refrigerator like this for a piece of meat. They ruined the shoe Rudy”, commented Nara, to which Juan Francisco claimed: “Meat was more important. I’m sorry Rodolfo.” “I’m going to send you the bill,” said the victim.

