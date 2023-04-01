the start of MasterChef occurred simultaneously at the end of Big Brotherso after its first week on the air the reality de cocina is just settling in on the Telefe screen and its participants are still showing their first cards to continue in the competition.

Among the 16 finalists who were chosen by the jury, there are three from Cordoba. One of them, Rodrigo Salcedo, won one of the first two medals of the competition, in this case the silver one. The gold, meanwhile, went to Candelaria. In this way, the Cordovan avoids the nomination gala and will have a benefit.

The 35-year-old biochemist lives in San Luis, but was born in Río Cuarto and days ago spoke with the newspaper Strutof that city. “I really enjoy going back to my city, since my piece from when I was a teenager is still intact and is very beautiful,” said the participant of MasterChef who managed to enter the program after surprising the jury with a pear dessert.

Salcedo also said that he moved to San Luis to study Biochemistry at the university in the provincial capital and today works in a hospital. From there he enrolled in the reality during one of his late-night shifts.

“My partner told me to sign up for each season, but I wasn’t very sure and one morning I signed up,” he said. After a month, he received an email telling him that he had been shortlisted. After going through virtual and face-to-face instances, the Cordovan participated in front of the cameras with a pear dessert that, in the end, was celebrated by the jury, which gave three “yes” to the Rio Cuartan participant.

“I was sure of the recipe but not of the execution with the cameras, Wanda Nara talking to you, a kitchen that is not yours and the nerves of the moment; It’s a bit complicated, but it went well,” Salcedo said. “MasterChef It’s like being in the Disney of gastronomy, it’s something incredible”, he said later, commenting that he had followed the previous editions of the program.

Regarding what it means to cook for trained palates like those of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui, he expressed that it is still difficult for him to get used to the instance: “I am extremely ashamed to cook for them, presenting my dishes to them is a great challenge and it is very crazy to see that they like what I do”.

“The clock starts ticking and they tell you at that moment what you have to cook. Your head is going a thousand thinking about each step, but time is running faster and faster. It’s all as it is, ”she later commented on the dynamics and format of the program. “It’s a lot of fun but you feel a lot of adrenaline, a lot of nerves, a lot of emotion, it’s a whole cocktail,” Salcedo defined.

Coming from San Luis, the Rio Cuartense does not have many opportunities to practice. Although it is installed near the city of Buenos Aires, it does not have trusted people that allow it to use its facilities. “Being from the interior, I don’t have people here, so I do visual practices without the possibility of cooking. So when I go to the program I start cooking and I am very happy, ”he described.

In this sense, he highlighted the support he received since the beginning of the reality. “Many people spoke to me, people I came across in Río Cuarto, my school teachers pointed out to me that I am who I was when I was little and it fills me with satisfaction that I continue to preserve my essence,” she summed up.

