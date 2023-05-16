MasterChef: Wanda Nara scolded Silvana, but she stopped the car

this monday in MasterChef, Wanda Nara rebuked Silvana Díaz and asked when her scarf will be ready. The participant explained that she has not finished it yet and that for now she prefers to concentrate on cooking to advance in the competition.

At the elimination gala last Sunday, the hostess asked the hairdresser to knit her a scarf while the rest of the participants were cooking. Silvana didn’t finish it because Wanda asked her to make it longer, but she asked for it the next day.

“Silvana, what happened to my scarf?” exclaimed the businesswoman. “Your scarf? She is waiting with her needles in because today I have to cook here. So I didn’t start knitting, okay? I’m going to continue later. I promise you,” replied the cook with an ironic tone.

“She’s been knitting the same way for a while…”, Damián Betular exclaimed with the same irony as the contestant. “There are a couple of points missing and she would be delivering the finished work,” Díaz explained in the backstage.

