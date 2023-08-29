Masterpieces of literature in the Roman Estate

From 31 August to 12 October, three Roman libraries are hosting “Masterpieces of literature”, a cycle of eight literary meetings organized by the De Sanctis Foundation. The project, promoted by Roma Capitale-Culture Department, is the winner of the biennial public notice “Estate Romana 2023-2024” curated by the Department of Cultural Activities and is carried out in collaboration with Siae.
The review is divided into eight appointments with free admission dedicated to citizens and two appointments reserved for schools, which are not part of the Estate Romana programme. In each meeting a special guest will introduce a master of world literature through one of his masterpieces. The lesson will tell the life, hopes, fears of the writer chosen in connection with the work presented: the portrait of a singular existence and of human existence. The guests involved are Francesco Piccolo; Veronica Raimo; Giulia Caminito; Giancarlo DeCataldo; Corrado Augias; Nadia Terranova; Antonella Lattanzi; Dacia Maraini. Each will animate one of the appointments with a writer and a work chosen by himself: Italo Svevo, Albert Camus, the great authors neglected by the school programs, Alessandro Manzoni, Elio Vittorini, Carlo Pisacane, Beppe Fenoglio and Goliarda Sapienza.
The meetings will be held in three different municipal libraries in Rome (Teatro Biblioteca Quarticciolo, Biblioteca Goffredo Mameli, Biblioteca Villino Corsini – Villa Pamphilj).
“Masterpieces of literature” is a review designed to respect and promote sustainable behavior with low environmental impact installations, reduced use of paper and only recycled, places well connected with public transport lines to encourage their use and reduce the impact environmental. All three libraries are also accessible to people with disabilities.
The appointments
Thursday 31 August 6pm: Goffredo Mameli Library – Francesco Piccolo – “The conscience of Zeno” by Italo Svevo
Saturday 9 September 11.30: Goffredo Mameli Library – Veronica Raimo – “The Stranger” by Albert Camus
Tuesday 19 September 17.30: Villino Corsini – Villa Pamphilj – Giulia Caminito – The forgotten writers (great authors not very present in school programs)
Saturday 23 September 11.30: Quarticciolo Theater Library – Giancarlo De Cataldo – Life of Carlo Pisacane
Saturday 30 September 11.30: Quarticciolo Theater Library – Corrado Augias – “The Betrothed” by Alessandro Manzoni
Wednesday 4 October 5.30pm: Quarticciolo Theater Library – Nadia Terranova – “Conversation in Sicily” by Elio Vittorini
Thursday 5 October 11.30: Villino Corsini – Villa Pamphilj – Antonella Lattanzi – “A private matter” by Beppe Fenoglio
Thursday 12 October 5.30pm: Quarticciolo Theater Library – Dacia Maraini – “The art of joy” by Goliarda Sapienza