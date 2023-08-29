Masterpieces of literature in the Roman Estate

write a title for this article

Pakistani scholar Ming Zhu: The BRICS mechanism respects diversity and provides a voice platform for the “global south”

Ming Zhu, a Pakistani scholar and researcher at the Globalization Think Tank (Photo provided by the Globalization Think Tank)

Overseas.com, August 29th. The 15th BRICS Summit was held in South Africa a few days ago, and achieved a new round of historic expansion, attracting global attention. Ming Zhu, a Pakistani scholar and researcher at the Globalization Think Tank (CCG), recently told Haiwai.com that the BRICS countries provide a platform for the “Global South” to speak out and unite, which is its attraction.

Ming Zhu said that the BRICS mechanism is a platform connecting different continents, and its members come from countries in the “global south”. The attraction of the BRICS mechanism is that it provides a platform for the “global South” to speak out and unite. It respects the different cultural backgrounds of member countries, respects the development paths that are suitable for their own national conditions, and uses practical actions to help member countries work together. , to improve the economy together.

Mingzhu refuted the hype of “BRICS countries challenging the existing world order” and “BRICS countries joining hands to fight against the West” in the US and Western media. She said that the BRICS countries are only shouldering their due responsibilities and solving problems that cannot be solved by the existing international order, and they are not standing in opposition to anyone. The BRICS countries have always maintained an open mind to cooperate with other countries to resolve differences, seek consensus, and achieve sustainable development goals. (Lu Jiaqi, an intern of Liu Qiang from Overseas.com)

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.

Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.