MASTER’S CALL – Neue Single „Blood On The Altar“ online

MASTER’S CALL are a pitch black black/death metal band from the Black Country in Great Britain – the birthplace of heavy metal par excellence! The band has currently released a new single called “Blood On The Altar”!

Today MASTER’S CALL unveil their second and new single along with a video for the track “Blood On The Altar”.

The band says:

“Blood On The Altar is about his body, his blood and his Sacrificing spirit to defy a greater force that holds you back or goes against your beliefs. This track has a more Swedish inspired, punkier black metal vibe, filled with some really cool, catchy black metal melodies and some classic heavy metal guitar solos. It has an old-school feel to it, with some powerful, epic-as-hell moments.”

Check out the video:

MASTER’S CALL’s debut album “A Journey For The Damned” will be released on November 24th and will be available as a CD digipak and on limited vinyl (300 copies each) in black/white and red/blue marbled, as well as digitally.

Tracklist:

1. All Hope In Fire

2. Beyond The Gates

3. The Serpent’s Rise

4. Blood On The Altar

5. Damnation’s Black Winds

6. Into The Abyss Once More

7. Pathways

MASTER’S CALL’s debut EP entitled “Morbid Black Trinity” was released in 2019 and was met with consistently positive reception from the press and metal community worldwide, receiving positive reviews in magazines such as KERRANG, METAL HAMMER and ZERO TOLERANCE. With invitations to perform at festivals such as HARD ROCK HELL METAL, INCINERATION FESTIVAL, NORTHERN DARKNESS OPEN AIR, HAMMERFEST, ODYSSEY TO BLASPHEMY (DE) and even a headline slot on the “New Blood Stage” at BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR, the band proves that despite only releasing a single EP so far, she is a dark force in the live scene.

After going through the pandemic and various line-up changes within the band, the long-awaited debut album “A Journey For The Damned” has finally reached the end of its long journey. The next chapter begins and will leave its mark on the metal world! “It was a hell of a journey with a lot of obstacles to overcome. Now we have finally made it to the end”, comments guitarist Dave Powell. During the album recording, the band lost a total of three singers until guitarist John Wilcox finally became the new singer. “Losing three singers felt like a curse. We had written most of the album and even recorded vocals for a few songs with a singer we no longer had. In the end, John volunteered to switch from guitar to vocals, which was a very drastic dynamic change for us as he and I had been the two guitarists up to that point, both live and in songwriting.”comments Dave, adding: “At the end, while we were finishing recording the album, a new guitarist, Bear, joined us, who initially only filled in for live shows, but has since become a full-fledged band member.”

MASTER’S CALL convince with a black mixture of everything that is extreme, but with melodies and straightforward, recognizable songs that can basically be described as black anthems. “We are an extreme metal band that returns to our roots and incorporates them into our “heavy metal blackened by death” message. Even though each of us in the band has our own paths to obscure underground extreme metal discoveries, we share this unified way of thinking,” explains Dave and looks back even further: “When we started as a 2-man project, John was more of a black metal guy and I was more of a death metal listener. But we always shared a common love and respect for all extreme metal genres, and that continued with the other members who joined the band: Watain, Morbid Angel, Immortal, Emperor, Necrophobic, Dimmu Borgir, Slayer, Cradle Of Filth, to name just a few favorites – and of course the classic metal bands, especially the ones that came from our homeland like Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. They started it all and that inspires us to fly the Black Country flag!”

As for the lyrics on “A Journey For The Damned,” they all go in a similar direction. “They are primarily about the dark and turbulent journey through life: the cruelties, struggles and victories we encounter along the way, as well as the spirituality and faith that influence us on our journey towards inevitable death.”, comments John. For the final mix and mastering, the band traveled to Germany and worked with Kristian “Kohle” Bonifer at his “Kohlekeller Studios”, who is best known for his work with POWERWOLF, but also extreme bands like ABORTED, SINISTER and AGATHODAIMON. “What was special about his work was that he wasn’t a flash in the pan who mixed the same sound for all the bands. Each band had their own sound and still sounded appropriate to the respective metal subgenresays Dave and adds: “He was great to work with, as expected! He was able to respond to our ideas and still do things his way. And it was a great learning experience for us too, he gave us pointers that will undoubtedly benefit the way we approach certain elements in future recordings.”

MASTER’S CALL live:

28. Oktober 2023 – The Fenton, Leeds, UK

24. November 2023 – Devil’s Dog, Birmingham, UK

02. Dezember 2023 – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

16. Dezember 2023 – The Wheatsheaf, Banbury, UK

09 February 2024 – Hell Metal Club, Oberhausen, DE

February 10, 2024 – Youth Culture Center die Klinke, Berlin, DE

24. Februar 2024 – Boston Music Room, London, UK

MASTER’S CALL is:

John Wilcox – Vocals

Dave Powell – Guitar

Bear – Guitar

Adam Tricklebank – Bass

James Williams – Drums

