Masters Of Rock 2023: SOULFLY, WITHIN TEMPTATION, TARJA, PHIL CAMPBELL, LORD OF THE LOST, BROTHERS OF METAL @ Areál Likérky Rudolf Jelínek, Vizovice (14.07.2023)

When you fought your way out of the tent in the morning, it was clear very soon that it was going to be a really hot day. The good old sun should still demand a lot from both the festival visitors and the musicians over the next three days.

Punctually at 2 p.m. we stood in front of the stage, bathed in sweat, to listen to the first act of the day that we found interesting.

BROTHERS OF METAL from Sweden, who would have cut a fine figure in Game Of Thrones in their fur and leather outfits, have been around since 2012. But the eight musicians have passed me by so far. It’s a pity really, because the mixture of Heavy and Power Metal catches your ear and is fun. But the first question I asked myself was: “The name doesn’t quite fit?”, because in the middle of the horde of wild men there was a woman. But the northerners apparently did not bother with such trivialities.

Ylva Eriksson on vocals provided some variety with her powerful voice in the rather masculine group. Founded as a fun project that has all the clichés in its luggage, more quickly developed and at the latest when the album “Emblas Saga” stormed the German charts to number 9 in 2020, it was clear to everyone that there was more to come.

Thematically, everything revolves around Nordic mythology and all clichés are worked through in a self-deprecating manner. A friendly group, we hope to hear more from them.

Setlist BROTHERS OF METAL:

The Death Of The God Of Light

Berserkers

Njord

Defenders Of Valhalla

The Mead Song

This was followed by a break in style, both optically and musically, because the guys from LORD OF THE LOST from the German town of Hamburg were allowed to present their Dark Rock at its best.

Since this year’s ESC, the five musicians have been known to a much larger audience. The fans in front of the stage didn’t seem to care that it was only the not really satisfying last place, even if not that many made their way because of the heat. The mood for the full 60 minutes was excellent, even if the sweat was pouring.

Stylistically they orientate themselves somewhere between DEATHSTARS and MARILYN MANSON. Singer and guitarist Chris Harms, with dyed pink hair, skilfully alternated between clear vocals and hard-hitting growls, which provide variety. Another eye-catcher was the multi-talented Gerrit Heinemann, who switched back and forth between keyboard, standing mini drum kit and guitar and mastered every instrument superbly.

Of course, the ESC song “Blood & Glitter” and the last song “Drag Me To Hell” stayed in my memory, which I think would have been the better choice. Solid first appearance at MoR.

Setlist LORD OF THE LOST:

The Curtain Falls

Morgana

Kill It With Fire

The Future Of A Past Life

Dry The Rain

Under The Sun

Full Metal Whore

Destruction Manual

Blood For Blood

Lorelei

Die Tomorrow

Blood & Glitter

One Last Song

Drag Me To Hell

So that everyone really felt comfortable here at the MoR, variety was very important, so the Hard Rock disciples got their money’s worth. Probably the best-dressed troupe of the festival, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTER, pulled off their perfectly rehearsed show. The formation around singer Björn Strid, who also earns his money with SOILWORK, has been around for ten years. Unfortunately, the rush was also limited here with over 30 degrees and so people not only missed the two singing and dancing Airline Annas, the white suits of the musicians and the golden cape of the singer, but also hits like “Burn For Me”. or “West Ruth Ave.”

Those who were present clearly enjoyed the songs with a touch of the 80s, so it was only a matter of time before the usual polonaise meandered through the audience to spread the good mood. A good mood is definitely guaranteed at THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTER.

Setlist THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTER:

Midnight Flyer

Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

Divinyls

The Sensation

Burn For Me

Gemini

Something Mysterious

Satellite

Paralyzed

White Jeans

West Ruth Ave

In the late afternoon it was time to wallow in melancholy, because a certain PHIL CAMPBELL alias Wizzö, a former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist, had his Bastard Sons with him to pay homage to his former companions.

14 songs, including 12 MOTÖRHEAD classics, which would probably go beyond the scope to list here, with “Silver Machine” a HAWKWIND title and by the SEX PISTOLS – exactly – “God Save The Queen” provided a party atmosphere, which grew more and more as time went on increased. The reason for this may have been that many viewers probably didn’t know who was actually on the stage. But after hits like “Going To Brazil”, “Killed By Death” or the anthem “Ace of Spades” it was clear to everyone that probably the best MOTÖRHEAD cover band of all time was at work here. The audience grew from song to song.

Phil acted casually in a Homer Simpson shirt while the slightly younger gentlemen next to him stormed wildly across the stage and clearly enjoyed the old hits. Joel Peters has been on the mic since 2021, replacing Neil Starr, who left after eight years.

With “Born To Raise Hell” everyone present was allowed to test in front of the stage how well they know about the Lemmy matter and so they sang along loudly. Even if a certain gentleman goes off course, it’s probably the best you can get.

Setlist PHIL CAMPBELL:

Iron Fist

Damage Case

Rock Out

Stay Clean

Born To Raise Hell

Just ‚Cos You Got the Power

(We Are) The Road Crew

God Save The Queen(SEX PISTOLS)

R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

Ace of Spades

Silver Machine (HAWKWIND)

Going To Brazil

Killed By Death

Overkill

That the Czech audience has a weakness for female Metal should be clear to anyone who has dealt with the MoR before. So it was no surprise that there was concentrated female power in the line-up again this year. TARJA Turunen, who once sang in a band called NIGHTWISH tens of years ago, was allowed to start. But after 18 years we don’t want to open this barrel anymore.

Optically stylish in black, Tarja acted confidently and routinely from start to finish as usual. Gossiping and joking with the audience almost after every song, because the singer knows that the Czech fans are among her biggest. Musically, the right mix was found, so she sang songs from the early days of her solo career such as “Eye Of The Storm” or “Dead Promises” from the latest work “In The Raw”, released in 2019.

Anyone who believed that classical music is more in the foreground here, as one has already experienced, was wrong, because this time TARJA left the cuddly skirt in the closet and acted surprisingly hard. An old acquaintance who supported the Finn, Alex Holzwarth (AVANTASIA, RHAPSODY, and many more), sat on the drums and provided additional power with his powerful playing. For the male spice and the vocal passages, one of the three guitarists was allowed to come to the fore, who did his job very well.

TARJA had about 70 minutes to perform their songs and so it was no surprise that with the title “Nemo” and the encore “Over The Hills And Far Away” (actually GARY MOORE) they pay homage to the old days became.

Good selection of songs, great atmosphere and all in all a fine concert, what more could you ask for.

Setlist PROVIDED:

Eye Of The Storm

Demons In You

Tears In Rain

Diva

Love To Hate

Enough

I Feel Immortal

Nemo (Nightwish cover)

I Walk Alone

Victim Of Ritual

–

Innocence

Die Alive

Dead Promises

Until My Last Breath

Over The Hills And Far Away

So the bar was set very high for the next female antagonist, but what TARJA can do, WITHIN TEMPTATION can do for a long time. With a lot of fire, yes it was already hot enough, and smoke on the stage, the Dutch started their show brilliantly. With “See Who I Am” and “The Reckoning” from the last album of the same title, which even reached #1 in Germany, Sharon immediately sang den Adel into the hearts of those present.

If you took a look around the area, it became clear that this was the biggest workhorse to date. Now it was no longer possible to get through.

WITHIN TEMPTATION are a tight-knit bunch, every move is spot on, both with the guitarists Ruud Adrianus Jolie and Stefan Helleblad, as well as with the rest of the band. Sharon, as usual, in the best of moods, sings his way through the set with the faster songs like “Faster” just as confidently as he does with the more emotional songs like “Mother Earth” from the early days.

“Raise Your Banner” showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and appropriately waved the yellow and blue flag. Sharon also used the time in between and kept looking for conversations with her fans, who created a good atmosphere. With “Never-Ending Story” the singer was allowed to take a breather and the masters of creation performed the acoustic song for the best.

The fact that WITHIN TEMPTATION is financially in the top league was evident from the Pyro, the fantastic light show, the huge video wall in the background, which repeatedly showed images, and from Sharon’s elaborate costumes. At times, the lady reminded of a mixture of Xena and Wander Woman. Shortly after midnight, an excellent show ended with loud cheers and due to the number of hits that the Dutch can call their own, many a favorite song was unfortunately missing.

WITHIN TEMPTATION:

See Who I Am

The Reckoning

Faster

Paradise (What About Us?)

Wireless

Entertain You

Raise Your Banner

In The Middle Of The Night

Bleed Out

Stand My Ground

Supernova

Stairway To The Skies

Encore:

Our Solemn Hour

Don’t Pray For Me

Never-Ending Story (accoustic)

Mother Earth

If you weren’t completely dehydrated or exhausted from the oppressive heat of the day, you could party with SOULFLY late into the night.

The almost 54-year-old Max Cavalera didn’t seem very fresh at first glance, but he punished everyone present for the better. No musician is left over from the founding year and so Max simply organized a new troupe. A certain Dino Cazares from Mexico, who has bands like FEAR FACTORY or BRUJERIA on his business card, has been playing the guitar since 2021, the 36-year-old Mike Leon on the bass and the youngster and son of the boss Zyon Cavalera on the drums. Anyone who is familiar with the family history of the Cavaleras knows that there is another son. Exactly Richie Cavalera, who stormed onto the stage during the cracker “Bleed” and intoned the song with his relatives.

Anyone who has ever been to the MoR after the witching hour can confirm that the last slot of the day is always a good time. That separates the wheat from the chaff. Apparently Max knew that too, because he got the best out of people. So he asked those present to kneel down, which everyone did in order to then jump back up together and let the pig out.

Max fought his way through the band’s history in a riveted habit. “Seek ‘n’Strike”, “Prophecy” or the only SEPULTURA song “Refuse/Resist” went down like oil and the good mood of the singer and his band was contagious. The final “Jumpdafuckup” provided a worthy conclusion to both the concert and the festival day.

Setlist SOULFLY:

Back To The Primitive

No Hope = No Fear

Downstroy

Seek ’n‘ Strike

Frontlines

fire / beating

Prophecy

Superstition

Tribe

Wasting Away (NAILBOMB)

Refuse/Resist (SEPULTURA)

Boom

No

Bleed

Eye For An Eye

Jumpdafuckup

Those who still wanted or were able to treat themselves to refreshments on the premises or at the campsite before falling into the not so soft springs.

