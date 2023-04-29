Shredfest 11 – MASTIC SCUM, MANHATTAN CENTURY, THE CAMPING CHAIR PROJECT, ATHIRIA @ Stadtwerkstatt, Linz (15.04.2020)

The Shredfest 11 is what the Overdose in the Posthof used to be for Linz: a cozy family get-together of the Linz metal scene. Not only that one always likes to meet his so-called Pappenheimer there, but also surprising encounters with old and new acquaintances, musicians and here and there also with people, of whom one would not actually expect to meet him or her at a metal concert. All of this happened to me that evening and even a family member unexpectedly bumped into me. And so I could draw a very positive conclusion from the evening in the Stadtwerkstatt even without the bands.

But of course the bands should also play a major role on this evening, in addition to interesting and funny conversations with those present. But first the surprise, because SVANTAR had to cancel at short notice and the replacement was kept secret until the show. The surprise was great when the Death Metallers, who actually disappeared from the scene a long time ago EFFECTS climbed the stage.

But there was a no less unexpected picture, because a lady is standing at the microphone, Andy Schåf to be precise. One noticed immediately that the Feldkirchners missed the stages and gave a powerful boost with their straight Death Metal. With short and concise announcements, the audience was heated up even further and showed more than gratitude for this evening. At this point, the STWST hall was well filled, the beer bottles were lifted and there was great cheering. In short: Welcome Back ATHIRIA! We are more than excited about new releases.



After that it got a bit more complex, because THE CAMPING CHAIR PROJECT can hardly be pigeonholed. If you didn’t know the band’s material – like me – then some sections of the Prog-Metalers were a bit exhausting, but also pleasing, because the guys always build catchy parts in their more than interesting sound. In addition, there were always cool riffs and really great beats from all genres.

In between, the band sometimes reminded me of various prog greats, but the sound still seemed fresh, independent and unused. That definitely impressed me, but the rest of the pack in the STWST obviously had fun too. Because depending on the song, people danced to a cool sound, banged to heavy parts or indulged in the solemn melodies. Accordingly, the fronter was also variable and delivered a very decent range from pathetic vocals to fat growls. This group also seemed very likeable and I am therefore looking forward to further (live) acts.

In the subsequent act MANHATTAN CENTURYled by JACOBS MOOR Fronter Ritchie Krenmaier, it was exhausting, but the sound was damn intense and you could tell immediately that extremely experienced musicians are at work here. Wrapped in a lot of fog and mostly monochromatic stage lighting, the atmosphere was suddenly gloomy. Besides the US Metal touch, the Prog side also reminded me of a certain gentleman DEVIN TOWNSEND, nd Ritchie put in an impressive performance anyway. Here, too, the audience was audibly enthusiastic and the show just went by way too quickly. And somehow I can’t decide to this day what exactly was the surprise of the evening for me.

No offense meant, but the headliners MASTIC SCUM It wasn’t – but only because you know what to expect from the Death/Grind veterans. Tight and brutal as ever, the boys skilfully shot their way through their set, consisting of many a classic, but of course enough new material from the current work “Icon”.

The guys around Maggo simply know how to act on stage. It was also briefly cheerful between the songs, because the troupe is always ready to joke anyway, which again underlined the family atmosphere of the evening. Fans were even allowed to announce songs, in between they took time to toast and generally laughed a lot. And so a more than successful shred festival came to an end far too quickly. But even after that, the mood in and in front of the Stadtwerstatt and the associated Beisl Strom was still good and the evening ended nicely.

Thanks to Georg and his crew for this fine evening at Shredfest 11, which we hope to be able to repeat with great bands from Austria soon!

