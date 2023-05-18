Home » matches and groups day by day in the agenda that is played in Argentina
matches and groups day by day in the agenda that is played in Argentina

matches and groups day by day in the agenda that is played in Argentina

with four parties corresponding to Groups A and B, This Saturday, May 20, the Sub 20 World Cup will start organized by Argentina. With Santiago del Estero, San Juan, Mendoza and La Plata as venues, 24 teams will seek to achieve maximum glory International.

The contest will be held in Argentina, after FIFA decided to drop Indonesia, between next Saturday May 20 and Sunday June 11date on which the match for third place and the final will take place.

The Argentine team did not qualify for the world championship in the South American which was held in January but Javier Mascherano’s team will finally be able to be part of the tournament since it is the organizing country. The albiceleste team is part of the Group A, where they will face Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

The 24 selections were divided into six groups of four teams each. Los The first two from each zone together with the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16, which will begin on Tuesday, May 30. from there all the duels will be direct elimination until the new champion of the category is crowned.

Day by day: this is the fixture of the Sub 20 World Cup

Saturday May 20

Group A: Guatemala vs. New Zealand, Santiago del Estero, 3:00 p.m.

Group A: Argentina vs Uzbekistan, Santiago del Estero, 18:00

Group B: United States vs. Ecuador, San Juan, 3:00 p.m.

Group B: Fiji vs Slovakia, San Juan, 18:00.

Sunday May 21

Group C: Israel vs. Colombia, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group C: Senegal vs. Japan, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group D: Nigeria vs. Dominican Republic, Mendoza, 3:00 p.m.

Group D: Italy vs Brazil, Mendoza, 18:00.

Monday May 22

Group E: England vs. Tunisia, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group E: Uruguay vs. Iraq, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group F: France vs. South Korea, Mendoza, 3:00 p.m.

Group F: Gambia vs Honduras, Mendoza, 18:00.

Tuesday May 23

Group A: New Zealand vs Uzbekistan, Santiago del Estero, 3:00 p.m.

Group A: Argentina vs. Guatemala, Santiago del Estero, 6:00 p.m.

Group B: United States vs. Fiji, San Juan, 3:00 p.m.

Group B: Slovakia vs Ecuador, San Juan, 18:00

Wednesday May 24

Group C: Senegal vs. Israel, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group C: Colombia vs. Japan, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group D: Italy vs Nigeria, Mendoza, 15:00.

Group D: Dominican Republic vs Brazil, Mendoza, 18:00.

Thursday May 25

Group E: Uruguay vs. England, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group E: Tunisia vs. Iraq, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group F: Francia vs Gambia, Mendoza, 15:00.

Group F: Honduras vs. South Korea, Mendoza, 6:00 p.m.

Friday May 26

Group B: Slovakia vs United States, San Juan, 15:00.

Group B: Ecuador vs. Fiji, Santiago del Estero, 3:00 p.m.

Group A: Uzbekistan vs. Guatemala, Santiago del Estero, 6:00 p.m.

Group A: Argentina vs. New Zealand, San Juan, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday May 27

Group D: Dominican Republic vs. Italy, Mendoza, 3:00 p.m.

Group D: Brazil vs. Nigeria, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group C: Colombia vs. Senegal, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group C: Japan vs. Israel, Mendoza, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday May 28

Group E: Tunisia vs Uruguay, Mendoza, 15:0

Group E: Iraq vs England, La Plata, 3:00 p.m.

Group F: Honduras vs. France, La Plata, 6:00 p.m.

Group F: South Korea vs Gambia, Mendoza, 6:00 p.m.


