Tiger striker Mateo Retegui, current Argentine soccer scorer, was summoned today by the coach of the senior Italian team, Roberto Mancini, for the next FIFA date at the end of the current month, after the Federation of that same country summoned for its representative under 21 at the wheel of Belgrano, from Córdoba, Bruno Zapelli.

The Victoria club was already notified of that summons to the attacker of 23 years old born on April 29, 1999 in the Buenos Aires city of San Fernando, whose pass is owned by Boca Juniors and is on loan in Tigre.

Retegui was the last tournament scorer with 19 goals and he has 6 in the same number of games in the current one. It can be quoted by the European country since it has the dual citizenship.

Now it will depend on the player himself if he accepts the call made to be part of the Italian senior team that will play two official matches for Euro 2024 Qualifiers that will take place no less than against Englandas a local, on Thursday 23, and Malta, on Sunday 26 as a visitor.

“The problems we have are serious because both Ciro Inmóbile and Giácomo Raspadori are away from injury, In other words, all our center forwards have played very little in recent months, so we don’t have a starter in that position, since Wilfried Gnonto didn’t play much in English Leeds either, “Mancini argued to justify Retegui’s summons.

“Besides Gianluca Scamacca and Andrea Belotti, Due to injury or performance, they also play little, so we are bad in attack. Later, in the defense and the center of the field there are solutions. But up top we have problems, because those who should play don’t,” Mancini finally remarked.

If Retegui accepts this summons, that in case of playing It would prevent him from doing it tomorrow for the Argentine national teamand he has good performances, the question that will arise is what will happen tomorrow, when all those mentioned by Mancini are in good condition, if they will actually continue calling him or now they did it only to patch up that hole circumstantially.



