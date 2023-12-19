Mathias Sercu tells a personal story with ‘J’aime la vie’

Terminally ill Mira (Janne Desmet) brings her eldest brother (Jurgen Delnaet) to a risky family reunion in ‘J’aime la vie’. — © Lumière

The main advice one can give screenwriters is that they should write about what they know best. Actor Mathias Sercu took that advice to heart for his feature directorial debut J’aime la vie.

Mira (Janne Desmet), a single mother who works in palliative care, is told that she only has a short time to live. All she wants is to find a family for her son and fix the broken family from which she comes. It seems an impossible task, because eldest brother Rocco (a show-stealing Jurgen Delnaet) cannot get along with his mother, who suffers from 70 years of pent-up anger. Mathias Sercu does not hide the fact that his first film director is heavily autobiographical.

J’aime la vie would never have happened without the fate that struck and continues to strike several times in his life and that of his family. The fact that it was not made without flaws has everything to do with being autobiographical. For example, the side story of the boy who wants to be a girl receives a remarkable amount of attention and the slightly too long and serious run-in seems to herald a completely different film. In the more amusing main part, that ironic and sometimes bitter (almost Danish) humor is added, which tones down the tragedy. You can take it or leave it. But those who have been dealt a blow by life may find a heart-warming boost in J’aime la vie. (cc)

‘J’aime la vie’ will be in theaters from December 13.

