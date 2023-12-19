Home » Mathias Sercu tells a personal story with ‘J’aime la vie’
Entertainment

Mathias Sercu tells a personal story with ‘J’aime la vie’

by admin

Terminally ill Mira (Janne Desmet) brings her eldest brother (Jurgen Delnaet) to a risky family reunion in ‘J’aime la vie’. — © Lumière

The main advice one can give screenwriters is that they should write about what they know best. Actor Mathias Sercu took that advice to heart for his feature directorial debut J’aime la vie.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM

Mira (Janne Desmet), a single mother who works in palliative care, is told that she only has a short time to live. All she wants is to find a family for her son and fix the broken family from which she comes. It seems an impossible task, because eldest brother Rocco (a show-stealing Jurgen Delnaet) cannot get along with his mother, who suffers from 70 years of pent-up anger. Mathias Sercu does not hide the fact that his first film director is heavily autobiographical.

© Light

J’aime la vie would never have happened without the fate that struck and continues to strike several times in his life and that of his family. The fact that it was not made without flaws has everything to do with being autobiographical. For example, the side story of the boy who wants to be a girl receives a remarkable amount of attention and the slightly too long and serious run-in seems to herald a completely different film. In the more amusing main part, that ironic and sometimes bitter (almost Danish) humor is added, which tones down the tragedy. You can take it or leave it. But those who have been dealt a blow by life may find a heart-warming boost in J’aime la vie. (cc)

See also  Agatha Christie and the yellow of corrected books: via insults or ethnic references

Watch the trailer here.

© Light

‘J’aime la vie’ will be in theaters from December 13.

You may also like

Greece approves law that will give work permits...

Gérard Depardieu’s International Reputation Suffers Final Blow After...

Mario Vargas Llosa says goodbye to fiction and...

Actor Jonathan Majors Convicted of Domestic Violence, Faces...

“The Boss” participated in Guido Kaczka’s games

Sydney Sweeney: Red Carpet Style and Behind the...

Ten Christmas itineraries among the markets in Italy...

Supreme Teams Up with Timberland for Exclusive Boot...

the only champion who “liked” his post

Celine Dion Battles Rare Neurological Illness, Forced to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy