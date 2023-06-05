Home » Matías Catalán has already started his recovery, when will he be available?
Matías Catalán has already started his recovery, when will he be available?

Matías Catalán began his recovery from the muscle injury he suffered with Talleres against Tigre and which barely allowed him to play 21 minutes in last Friday’s game for the 19th round of the Professional League. “Cata” spent Saturday and Sunday completing the first leg of the rehabilitation of a contracture in his right leg (in the hamstring area), something that would leave him out of the Copa Argentina debut against Chacarita Juniors, this Tuesday in La Rioja.

Lucas Suárez, who already replaced him against the Victoria team and also recovered from some physical discomfort, will form the rear with Juan Gabriel Rodríguez. It will be necessary to see if he can return this Saturday with Arsenal, in the resumption of the participation of Talleres in the local tournament.

“Cata” had also been summoned by Chile for the Fifa date matches. The team led by Eduardo Berizzo from Córdoba will face its first two matches, on June 11 and 16 at the Ester Roa and Sausalito de Concepción stadiums against Cuba and the Dominican Republic, while the third friendly will be on June 20 in Santa Cruz de the Sierra before Bolivia. Catalan will arrive very just for those games, but his intention is to be there.

