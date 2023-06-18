Matías Rossi gave a show and got a great lift from the bottom in the Brazilian Stock Car

The Argentinian Matías Rossi (Toyota Corolla) starred in an interesting rebound and finished in eleventh position in the second final of the Brazilian Motorsport Stock Car, which this weekend showed activity -with the fourth double call of the year- at the Cascavel racetrack , Paraná state.

The 39-year-old pilot from Buenos Aires had started in the 30th. placement and he was able to advance clearly in the classifier, until he was very close to the ?Top ten? of the test, which was carried out on the route of 3,058 meters of rope.

The native of Del Viso had exhibited problems in the first race of the day, in which he was forced to desert on lap 8, due to brake problems.

That first competition was won by Daniel Serra (Chevrolet), escorted by his compatriots Felipe Fraga (Chevrolet) and Gabriel Casagrande (Chevrolet).

In the second race, meanwhile, there was the triumphant debut of the young Dudú Barrichello (Toyota), barely 21 years old and son of Rubens, former Formula 1 driver with Ferrari, Honda and Jordan, among other teams.

The second and third position of the final competition corresponded to the also Brazilians Cacá Bueno (Chevrolet) and Rafael Suzuki (Chevrolet), respectively.

The next date of the Brazilian Stock Car will be on Sunday, July 9 at the Interlagos racetrack, in São Paulo.