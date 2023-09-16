Matías’s body was not preserved and the evidence is in danger

Saturday arrived and five days have passed since the brutal murder of Matías Rosales, the young man from Neuquén who received at least one stab in the chest during the night of Tuesday in Oruro, Bolivia. His family and girlfriend undertake a personal fight so that the perpetrator of the crime is found and justice condemns him. Carina, Matías’ mother, spoke with the newspaper RÍO NEGRO and expressed the concern generated by several facts in what they consider a “lax investigation.”

“Matías’ little body was not preserved,” details the woman who arrived on Thursday night and yesterday met with the Ambassador and Consul of Argentina in La Paz to have state support in the search for certainties about the murderer, but also about the questioned actions of the Oruro Health system, which they accuse of not having provided adequate care. “for being a foreign patient.”

“Last night I went to the morgue and saw the body of my son and five other people without refrigeration, the evidence was not preserved,” he explained. This point is key for the family and the representatives of the Argentine State in Bolivia, mainly because yesterday they confirmed the intention to request another autopsy to compare the forensic results of the local prosecutor’s office.

Carina explained that the medical study has not yet been requested but that after five days “fears for the possibilities.” The new expertise would be requested by the legal representation of the family who confirmed to this medium that it will be in charge of the renowned criminal lawyer. Miguel Ángel Pierri. “On Monday we have a meeting with his team,” he told RÍO NEGRO.

Matías’s family began to walk the streets of Oruro and the local media looking for evidence to contribute to the crime investigation. The first impression was not positive since they could see the lack of police action. “The neighbors tell us that the Police did not consult them about the incident, they did nothing here,” The woman explained that at the time of the interview she was walking one of the hallways in the neighborhood where her son was killed.

“We are very dissatisfied, they acted late and now we find out that they are not doing anything,” explained and added that The main objective is to find a witness who spoke in a local media a few hours after the crime.

“There is a man who spoke and said that my son had vital signs when they were transferred”, he reported. The contribution that the person can make will be key to the cause, mainly because it questions what was reported by the Ministry of Health and the medical director of the San Juan de Dios hospital in Oruro who assured that “Matías arrived dead.”

Carina confirmed that the ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Ariel Basteiro and the consul, Santiago Aníbal Odobezthey are providing all the support to the family. “They reinforce our request to investigate not only the appearance of the murderer, but also the bad actions of the hospital”he said and reproached what was reported by the Minister of Health of Bolivia that “disconnects the system from the death of my son.”





