Home » Matilda Mann Releases Music Video For ‘You Look Like You Can’t Swim’
Entertainment

Matilda Mann Releases Music Video For ‘You Look Like You Can’t Swim’

by admin
Matilda Mann Releases Music Video For ‘You Look Like You Can’t Swim’

England/London-based singer-songwriter Matilda Mann has released the music video for the title track from her EP “You Look Like You Can’t Swim” released on 7/14 from Arista Records!

Director: Matilda Mann, Nathan Ivor Barlow, Marcus Prouse Jr.

Very Wes Anderson symmetry and coloring. It must have been fun to make.

“Over the past few years, I’ve loved progressing and experimenting with different types of genres and musical instruments and working with other musicians and producers, but I’ve had such an urge to create a small group of songs that feel so simple, vulnerable, Romantic and emotional. The kind of songs I would’ve dreamed to make and release when I was 16.”

Over the last few years I’ve loved experimenting with different genres and instruments, working with other musicians and producers, and I’ve been trying to create small songs that feel very simple, vulnerable, romantic and emotional. I had the urge to form a group. The kind of songs I dreamed of making and releasing when I was 16.

Posted on 2023.07.17

See also  Relevant information about taking stock of the sexy photos of Rumin, a grassroots woman who became popular due to large-scale photos_新广网

You may also like

Extended version – Oaks has an in depth...

The House of Celebrities: The Elimination Showdown –...

Baby’s skin is smoother, moist and cared for...

After Divorce Wreaked Havoc on His Health, Sebastian...

Back To School With Home Credit Indonesia

You shouldn’t have July

Ricky Martin’s Ex-Partner Sparks Controversy with Social Media...

Packing inspiration for Copenhagen | the dresser

step up | Lillian Berto

Celebrity Aleida Nunez Shows Off Trendy Summer Style...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy