Matilda Mann Releases Music Video For ‘You Look Like You Can’t Swim’

England/London-based singer-songwriter Matilda Mann has released the music video for the title track from her EP “You Look Like You Can’t Swim” released on 7/14 from Arista Records!

Director: Matilda Mann, Nathan Ivor Barlow, Marcus Prouse Jr.

Very Wes Anderson symmetry and coloring. It must have been fun to make.

“Over the past few years, I’ve loved progressing and experimenting with different types of genres and musical instruments and working with other musicians and producers, but I’ve had such an urge to create a small group of songs that feel so simple, vulnerable, Romantic and emotional. The kind of songs I would’ve dreamed to make and release when I was 16.”

Posted on 2023.07.17

