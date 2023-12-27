Matisse by Matisse: A Retrospective Exploration of the Artist’s Life and Work

“Matisse by Matisse” Exhibition Opens at Ullens Center for the Arts in Shanghai

By Liu Yixian

After landing in Beijing during the summer, “Matisse by Matisse” is currently on display at the Ullens Center for the Arts in Shanghai. This retrospective exhibition, which focuses on Matisse’s life, brings together nearly 300 authentic works and collections, trying to explain the artistic story of his life from Matisse’s own “curating” perspective.

This exhibition showcases a wide range of artworks, from Matisse’s “First Still Life with Oranges” to his paper-cut works and “Woman Playing the Lute.” It highlights the different mediums through which Matisse expressed himself, from drawing and painting to sculpture and paper cutting.

The exhibition delves into Matisse’s journey as an artist, from his birth in Le Cateau-Cambrezy, northern France, to his experimentation with post-Impressionist styles and the Fauvist movement. It also explores the influence of his travels to places like Morocco and Tahiti on his art, and how these experiences shaped his use of color and form.

One of the key themes of the exhibition is the evolution of Matisse’s use of color. It traces his progression from using color to replace objects as the protagonist of the narrative to the independent aesthetic significance of color in his later works. The exhibition also examines the impact of war and disease on Matisse’s art, as well as his self-exploration through self-portraits.

In his later years, Matisse’s travels to Tahiti and the impact of the island’s natural light and lush vegetation on his work are also depicted. The exhibition showcases the evolution of his style and the profound influence of the places he visited on his art.

Overall, “Matisse by Matisse” offers a comprehensive look at the life and work of the celebrated artist, shedding light on the various influences and experiences that shaped his art. The exhibition provides art enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Matisse’s world and appreciate his original works firsthand.

Liu Yixian, the author of this article, is a doctoral candidate at the School of Arts and Humanities, China Academy of Art.

