Matisse by Matisse: Unveiling the Master’s Glory in China

UCCA Edge and the Matisse Museum of Northern Province of France have teamed up to bring more than 280 precious works and collections of the renowned artist Henri Matisse to China. The exhibition, titled “Matisse by Matisse Matisse by Matisse,” marks the first time that the glory of this master of modernist art and representative of the important art school “Fauvism” in the 20th century will be showcased in China.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through Matisse’s life and creative development trajectory, unfolding in 11 chapters. It provides a systematic review of Matisse’s artistic creations, along with his personal devotion and the treasures he donated 70 years ago. Chinese audiences are invited to embark on a unique discovery of Matisse’s art and legacy.

To enhance the visual experience, the exhibition features specially designed paper-cut hanging designs inspired by Matisse’s colorful creations. These designs adorn the ceilings of each space in the Shanghai exhibition hall, creating a vibrant and immersive setting for visitors. The exhibition walls are also filled with unique designs, further enhancing the overall atmosphere.

One particular chapter of the exhibition titled “Matisse, Fauvism and Chinese Modern Painting” delves into the influence of Matisse’s works and the spread of Fauvism to China. It explores how Matisse’s art impacted China‘s modern painting movement from the 1920s to the 1940s. By tracing back to this “prehistory” of Chinese contemporary art, the exhibition showcases how Chinese artists during that time drew inspiration from Matisse and embarked on groundbreaking new explorations.

“Matisse by Matisse Matisse by Matisse” is set to take place at UCCA Edge, located on the 2nd floor of Yingkai Chuangchuang Plaza in Shanghai’s Jing’an District. The exhibition will run from November 4, 2023 to February 18, 2024. Visitors can expect to be immersed in the world of Matisse and gain a deeper understanding of his artistic brilliance and his lasting impact on the art world.