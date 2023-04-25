Maton Tigres beats Brewers with 3-run home run

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Maton hit a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd pitched five effective innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Boyd allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Brewers lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jose Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley pitched scoreless innings and Alex Lange finished a perfect ninth for his second save in three chances.

Maton gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead in the third, salvaging the inning with a home run off Colin Rae (0-1). Detroit had three walks and two hits in the inning, but they caught a runner stealing base and another on a run down. Javy Báez’s two-out single put him up by two and Matón fired 390 feet to right at 3-1 for his fourth home run.

Mike Brosseau answered on the downside with his third home run to pull Milwaukee within 3-2.

Detroit made it 4-2 in the fifth on Eric Haase’s double.

For the Tigers, Puerto Rican Javy Báez 3-2 with an entry. Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera 3-0.

For the Brewers, the Dominican Willy Adames 3-0. Venezuelan William Contreras 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

