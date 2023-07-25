Matt Damon Opens Up About His Unpleasant Experience Kissing Scarlett Johansson in ‘A Zoo at Home’

Title: Matt Damon Shares Peculiar Experience Kissing Scarlett Johansson on Set of “A Zoo at Home”

Subtitle: Damon and Johansson’s onion mishap leads to an unexpected twist during filming

In a recent interview, as part of the Oppenheimer film promotion, renowned actor Matt Damon opened up about his peculiar experience kissing Scarlett Johansson during the filming of the 2011 movie “A Zoo at Home.” The actor revealed that their kiss scene took an unexpected turn due to an onion mishap.

Damon explained that after the kiss scene had been recorded, they took a break and decided to grab lunch, assuming their work was done. However, to their surprise, they discovered that they needed to re-record the kissing scene. The issue was that Johansson had eaten an onion sandwich during their break, causing her to panic about the upcoming scene.

As the camera was set up for a close shot of the kiss, Johansson walked in and confessed, “Oh sh*t, I just ate an onion sandwich.” Damon playfully teased Johansson about the situation, mentioning that she had “terrible lips,” while emphasizing the discomfort he experienced during the scene. He described the experience as “hell.”

Despite the initial teasing, Damon quickly switched gears and expressed his care for Johansson. He revealed that her breath actually smelled “like roses,” making amends for his previous remarks. Damon continued to make light-hearted jokes about the onion breath, but it was clear that their on-set bond was strong.

While Johansson may have endured the majority of the embarrassment in this particular situation, Damon did not escape unscathed either. During the movie’s premiere, Johansson recalled a moment when the set was filled with snakes, causing Damon to become visibly nervous. She mentioned that he appeared to be on the verge of tears and was seen rocking back and forth when the snakes were scattered around the set.

Damon’s encounter with the snakes serves as a reminder that not all moments on set go as smoothly as planned. The interview mentioned other anecdotes in which actors experienced discomfort during kissing scenes, such as Alec Baldwin sharing his “painful” experience of kissing Jennifer Aniston in “30 Rock” due to her smoking and coffee habits.

Other stories included Sandra Bullock giving away mints to cope with Ben Affleck’s bad breath in “Forces of Nature” and René Russo struggling with garlic-induced nausea during pregnancy while filming “In the Line of Fire.”

In conclusion, Damon’s disclosure about his unconventional kissing experience with Johansson adds a humorous twist to the behind-the-scenes stories of the movie “A Zoo at Home.” It reminds us that even Hollywood stars must navigate unexpected situations during their performances, leading to unforgettable anecdotes and bonding moments on set.

