Matt Gay kicks 4 field goals over 50 yards. Colts beat Ravens 22-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Gay capped a fantastic day by kicking a 53-yard field goal in overtime, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Gay set a record with four kicks that went over 50 yards, including the game-tying 53-yarder in the final half of regulation. His chance in overtime came after both teams were stopped in fourth-down actions near the middle of the field.

The Ravens (2-1) overwhelmed Zack Moss on fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 46, stopping the Indianapolis running back in his tracks. The Ravens played it on fourth and three from the Colts’ 47. But Lamar Jackson threw incomplete despite calls of a foul on linebacker EJ Speed, who appeared to hinder receiver Zay Flowers over the middle.

Nothing was called and the Colts (2-1) left the ball in position for Gay’s fifth field goal, with 1:09 left.

