At the end of August, it was reported that “Batman The Batman” director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Pictures reached a multi-year priority contract, which also helped Reeves to smoothly develop the “Batman” sequel script and continue to expand “Batman” Cinematic universe, like preparing to develop more villain movies. In addition to the latest exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to telling that Superman Henry Cavill is determined to return to develop the latest sequel to “Superman: Iron Hero”, it also pointed out that Matt Reeves is in talks with several writers and directors to launch other Batman villain movies, although it has been There are two spin-off series “Penguin” and “Arkham Asylum” in development, but there are still many villains worth exploring, and in the past the director has also expressed interest in exploring another well-known villain, Mr. Freeze.

It is understood that the above ideas are still in the early stages of discussion, but it can be seen that Warner Bros. Discovery has many new ideas for the DC Cinematic Universe in preparation, and interested readers should pay attention to related reports in the future.