Mattarella at Maxxi for the 75 years of the Constitution: the President inaugurates the work “Do not kill”

Maxxi, the National Museum of 21st Century Arts, celebrates the 75 years of the Italian Constitution with the production of a large project commissioned from two icons of contemporary art and architecture: the artist Emilio Isgrò and the architect Mario Botta . From their unprecedented collaboration was born the installation “Do not kill”, which was inaugurated yesterday, Saturday 28 October, by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. For this occasion, President Mattarella awarded Maxxi with a Medal from the President of the Republic. As Alessandro Giuli, president of the Maxxi Foundation, explains: «I am grateful to the masters Isgrò and Botta for this powerful and necessary project, which amplifies a primary imperative, urgent to reiterate today more than ever: “Do not kill”».

The most solemn of ethical and moral obligations and mandatory principle underlying our Constitution. The installation «Do not kill» will enter the Museum Collection, the heritage of all Italians. Hosted in Piazza Alighiero Boetti, where hundreds of people will be able to discover it every day, it will be exhibited again in other locations and institutions “so that its universal commandment of peace continues to spread”. «Thou shalt not kill» is a museum project composed of a great work by Emilio Isgrò, a monumental bas-relief in stone from the Sinai divided into eleven elements, and a spectacular architecture in cedar from Lebanon designed by Mario Botta and located in the large square of the Museum.

Emilio Isgrò’s work reflects on the theme of the principles of social coexistence underlying all constitutional documents. The artist re-proposes the biblical tablets of the Ten Commandments, interpreted as the moral foundation of civil society, on whose inscriptions he intervened by erasing, the hallmark of his work for almost sixty years, leaving only the fifth commandment in evidence: «Thou shalt not kill ». A fundamental message, which today is increasingly urgent to express in all the languages ​​of the world.

The work

On the eleven pairs of stone tablets, whose shape follows that of classical iconography, the commandments have been translated into as many languages ​​to make the message of peace increasingly universal. They are engraved in red “the color of blood and resurrection” as Isgrò himself writes, so “erasure is not a destructive act. It’s saying no in order to be able to say yes to the things that matter, it’s an element of reflection.” Together with Botta’s large circular pavilion, Isgrò’s erased panels preserved there give life to a unicum in which art and architecture resonate. The Botta Pavilion, made up of twenty-one arches over eight meters high to create a powerful and iconic space, is made with wood coming from the recovery of plants cut in private gardens or fallen as a result of atmospheric phenomena.

«As an artist – said Isgrò – I have always worked with a thousand open and outstretched hands, those of the public, those of the critics, who supported me in the most difficult moments of my cultural and creative commitment. Even my least sympathetic critics helped me, as I turned their cancellations into opportunities for growth, whether their opinions were valid or unfounded. This is the profound meaning of my erasing. Say no to the death of man to say a powerful yes to life.” «Not easily aligned – he continued – as an artist (and I regret this) I did not hope that one day I would find a friend, a wonderful traveling companion who would allow me to finally work “with four hands”, putting aside for once the sad Narcissus that we artists carry within us due to our loneliness and insecurity. The name of this friend, the architect Mario Botta, was proposed to me by Maxxi. It was exactly the name I wanted: since for at least 30 years the Swiss architect and I had hoped at every meeting to do something serious together. I had my idea ready, he had his idea ready. They combined together as if in a cold fusion that is sacred only in the love for art and for the Republican Constitution which they invite us to celebrate.”