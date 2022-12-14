Listen to the audio version of the article

Not a simple re-election, that of Matteo Lunelli at the helm of the Altagamma Foundation. The shareholders’ meeting which confirmed it for the three-year period 2023-2025 also renewed the governance bodies by 30%, as envisaged by the statute, appointing an increasingly high-profile team made up of entrepreneurs and CEOs of some the most prestigious brands of Made in Italy. The presence of women is also growing, representing about 27% of the total (20% previously). But the news of Lunelli’s first presidency and those being worked on for the next three years don’t end there.

He began his first term shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic and ends it amidst an increasingly serious geopolitical crisis. How does he manage to be optimistic anyway?

There are things, external factors, that nobody can control. It applies to people, companies and countries. However, the years dominated by Covid have taught us to review plans and strategies with great speed and never to take anything for granted. As a Foundation, we have tried to continue studying, researching, investing and we have learned to collaborate better and more, among members and with other associations, such as the Chamber of Fashion and the Furniture Fair. The new governance respects the representativeness of the various Altagamma sectors – fashion, design, food, hospitality, motors, yachting, jewelery and others – based on the number of members. The data comforts us: despite the various economic difficulties, in the three-year period 2020-2022 Altagamma shareholders grew from 108 to 113 and partners from 20 to 25.

The data from the recent Monitor Altagamma-Bain are also comforting.

They are and were the presence of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso at the presentation of the twenty-first Altagamma Observatory, which confirmed the strong growth trend of the entire high-end sector worldwide (+21% to 1.4 trillion euros in 2022, ndr). The scenario also looks positive for 2023, also for the margins of businesses, which should grow by 6 percent. Minister Urso clearly said that he shares our vision: the high-end sector can be an economic locomotive, as well as an image, for our country, which has many excellent products and attracts those who want to create and produce excellence and know they can only do here.

He spoke about the collaboration and unity of purpose with Camera della moda and Salone del Mobile. Is it also reflected in the new governance?

I would say yes: Claudio Luti, CEO and president of Kartell, partner of Altagamma for 25 years, from vice president becomes vicar vice president. Among the ten new directors there are, for example, Lorenzo Bertelli, current sustainability manager of the Prada group, and Alfonso Dolce, CEO of Dolce&Gabbana, who will join Altagamma for the first time in 2023. But also Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding, and Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

You mentioned Minister Urso, but what are you asking, more generally, of the Government and of politics?

In our opinion, the most urgent thing is the extension of the non-taxable threshold of the amount of goods and services provided by companies to workers as company welfare, on which we are perfectly aligned with the Chamber of Fashion. Until 31 December the threshold is 3,000 euros and we would understand if there were a remodulation, but we wouldn’t want to go back to the 250 euros of a few years ago, especially with galloping inflation and the growing economic hardship of many families. Then there is the strategic supply chain fund to be refinanced, to promote the evolution of current business models, with a view to achieving ever higher standards of efficiency and sustainability and compliant with the objectives set by the various European laws.