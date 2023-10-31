Matthew Perry: A Journey of Fame, Addiction, and Helping Others

Matthew Perry, beloved actor known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show “Friends,” has passed away at the age of 52. While Perry achieved worldwide fame and success on screen, he struggled with addiction off screen. In his autobiography, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which was released in 2022, Perry opened up about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

During his tenure on “Friends,” Perry tried to overcome his addiction, attending 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and entering rehab 15 times. He wrote about the loneliness he experienced during cycles of substance abuse and recovery and strived to help others going through the same struggles. Perry’s efforts to support others were acknowledged by his longtime friend and fellow actor Hank Azaria, who credited Perry with helping him stay sober.

Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing won the hearts of audiences worldwide. The character was known for his wit, sarcasm, and adorable charm. The series “Friends” premiered in 1994 and quickly became one of the most popular comedies of all time.

Perry’s personal life also attracted attention, particularly his relationship with actress Julia Roberts. The two became friends before Roberts made a guest appearance on “Friends.” In his book, Perry revealed that they dated for six months in 1995 but broke up due to his struggles with addiction and feelings of inadequacy.

Throughout the years, Perry battled with substance abuse and sought professional help to overcome his addiction. In 1997, he underwent treatment at Minnesota’s Hazelden Betty Ford Center after abusing prescription drugs following a jet ski accident on the set of “Fools Rush In.” Perry detailed his experiences with addiction, including hospitalizations for pancreatitis and his dependency on opioids, in his autobiography.

Despite his struggles, Perry remained focused on staying sober and continued to work on “Friends” and other projects. He spent two and a half months in rehab, finished filming the movie “Serving Sara,” and returned to the set of “Friends.”

In 2011, Perry announced a brief leave of absence to focus on his sobriety. Two years later, he converted his former Malibu beach house into a sober living facility, aiming to help others battling addiction.

In 2018, Perry faced a life-threatening health scare due to complications from his addiction. He spent three months in the hospital and underwent surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation caused by opioid abuse. This experience marked a turning point for Perry, as he realized the importance of surrendering to recovery.

In 2021, the cast of “Friends” reunited for a highly anticipated reunion special. Perry nearly missed the event due to dental surgery but decided to participate despite the difficulties. During the reunion, he spoke about the close bond shared by the cast members, highlighting their special connection.

Promoting his autobiography last year, Perry revealed that he had been substance-free for 18 months, including the time leading up to the “Friends” reunion. Reflecting on his life, he emphasized the importance of helping others and expressed a desire to be remembered as someone who lived well, loved well, and made a difference in people’s lives.

Matthew Perry’s death is a loss for the entertainment industry and his fans worldwide. He will be remembered for his iconic role as Chandler Bing and his efforts to overcome addiction and support others in their journey to recovery.