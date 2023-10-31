American actor Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. Perry rose to fame playing the character Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends from 1994 to 2004. Despite his success, Perry battled with mental health issues and addiction throughout his life. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, published just a year ago, Perry detailed his struggles with addiction and his ongoing battle for mental health. Here are 8 revelations from his book:

1. Perry attended the same school as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and admitted to bullying him during their time together. Perry’s parents divorced when he was young, and his mother, Suzanne Perry, became press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

2. Perry struggled with sexual impotence for years due to a combination of anxiety and alcohol consumption. He believed he was congenitally impotent until he managed to overcome the issue with the help of his then-girlfriend Tricia Fisher.

3. Perry almost missed the audition for Chandler Bing on Friends because he was committed to another project called LAX 2194. Fortunately, the other project did not succeed, and Perry was allowed to audition for the role he believed was meant for him.

4. Perry broke off his relationship with actress Julia Roberts because he felt he didn’t deserve her. Despite being one of the biggest stars on television with Friends, Perry struggled with his addiction and self-worth.

5. During the filming of the movie Serving Sara in 2002, Perry drank a bottle of vodka and took opioids every day. He would often pass out on set and struggle to perform his scenes.

Matthew Perry’s untimely death has left fans and colleagues shocked and saddened. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences, remembering their childhood friendship. Perry’s memoir shed light on his personal struggles and provided a glimpse into the challenges he faced while achieving fame. His legacy as the beloved Chandler Bing will live on, and he will be remembered for the joy he brought to people around the world.

