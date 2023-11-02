Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Results Pending: New Details Emerge about Cause of Death

New details from Matthew Perry’s autopsy revealed

The autopsy of Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV show Friends, has provided new details about his untimely death. Perry was discovered by his assistant in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Perry had passed away before paramedics could arrive.

The news site TMZ has reported that no illegal drugs were found at the scene of Perry’s death. However, the outlet alleged that there were prescription medications present, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, and a COPD medication.

Despite completing the autopsy over the weekend, the official cause of Perry’s death has not been released as toxicology results are still pending. It is important to note that Perry had been open about his struggles with alcohol and opioid addictions in the past. In his memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the Emmy-nominated actor detailed his journey towards sobriety.

According to TMZ, at the time of his passing, Perry was said to be in a good place and filled with happiness. He had recently secured a new acting job, highlighting positive developments in his life.

