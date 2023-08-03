Maude Apatow Mourns the Death of Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud

Title: Euphoria Star Maude Apatow Mourns the Death of Partner Angus Cloud at Age 25

Subtitle: Cloud’s battle with mental health brings awareness

Maude Apatow, one of the stars of the hit teen series Euphoria, has expressed her devastation over the sudden death of her co-star and partner, Angus Cloud. The 25-year-old actor, known for his role as Fez, passed away last Monday, leaving the Euphoria community in shock and sorrow.

Apatow, who portrayed the character Lexi, took to her Instagram profile to share her grief, posting an emotional message along with a carousel of photos showcasing their bond. The actress described Cloud as the “funniest person in the world” and expressed her anticipation for meeting him on set, as it guaranteed a great day.

“He was very sweet and made everyone around him happy. He was the best. Words cannot express how magical he was as a person. My heart is broken,” Apatow shared with her followers.

Apatow also expressed gratitude for the time she spent with Cloud, stating that meeting and working with him was one of the greatest joys and blessings of her life. She concluded her tribute with the words, “I will Always Love You,” signifying the deep connection they shared.

Angus Cloud gained widespread recognition through his role as Fez in the popular HBO series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. The news of his untimely death devastated not only Apatow, but also the entire Euphoria cast and crew, as well as their dedicated fanbase.

Cloud’s passing comes just a week after the loss of his father, adding to the tragedy faced by his family. In a statement released by the actor’s family, they acknowledged Cloud’s openness about his battle with mental health. They expressed hope that his death would serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not suffer in silence.

As the Euphoria community mourns the loss of Angus Cloud, his legacy as a talented actor and his advocacy for mental health awareness will continue to resonate. The tragic news serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of reaching out and supporting those who may be struggling.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, the Euphoria team and fans alike are united in their grief, cherishing the memories of the talented young actor. Angus Cloud’s impact both on and off the screen will be remembered and celebrated as the industry mourns the loss of a rising star.

