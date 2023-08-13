Mauricio Macri described as “a filth” the complaints about violations of the electoral ban

Former President Mauricio Macri cast his vote this morning at a school in the Palermo neighborhood and asked society to vote to “leave behind an era that has caused us a lot of damage and sadness”, and regretted that there are sectors of JxC that incur “in the dirt”, referring to the complaints about the violation of the electoral ban that were presented yesterday.

What did Macri say?

“We hope that people come to vote, that they enjoy this freedom of being able to choose,” said the former president after casting his vote at the Lenguas Vivas school in the Palermo neighborhood, around 10:30 in the morning.

Macri said that he will spend the day waiting for the results “to his family” and to see his grandson.

Mauricio Macri, this Sunday. (The Voice/Federico López Claro)

Regarding the possibility that some internal sectors of Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) have broken the electoral ban by sending messages via wasap in which the vote was requested for some applicants, the former president affirmed that it is a matter “of the that the proxies are dealing with” of the coalition.

“They tell me that the one who did it is Guillermo Seita’s agency. I don’t share that dirt, those things are not right,” Macri said in relation to this political consultant, an adviser with whom the sector headed by the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, usually works.

Mauricio Macri, this Sunday. (The Voice/Federico López Claro)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

