The ex-president Mauricio Macri He got off this Sunday from the presidential elections and gave details of how he made the decision in which he battled against his ego. “It cost me a lot, the ego told me that I deserved revenge, but I didn’t need it,” she said.

Interviewed by Luis Majul in his program The cornice which is issued by LN+the former national president argued: “Some told me, ‘you got down, they got you down,’ but I think I rose because I had to fight with this internal force over and over again. Obviously, knowing that I won a battle, because you never win the war against the egoYou have to always be vigilant.”

“It was a very long process, like a kind of journey that never ended and every week it was repeated in my head. I was alone for a long time last year and that made me think. Until I realized that I don’t need revenge” Macri expressed.

He also commented: “The important thing is to do what is best for Argentines and not what is born to me or I would like or because of what one would feel, letting oneself be naturally carried away by the ego. I think we must get out of that unconscious search for deposit everything in a messianic savior or not, half a magician, a warlord and empower us all for what we want our society to change”.

“I want to tell you that if you believed me all these years, Believe me, I do this because this is really going to be better for everyone. If we all empower ourselves with change, the ideas become everyone’s, they are not from macrismo. I speak of ideas of modernization, meritocracy and transparency,” continued the former president.

Regarding the polls, he assured: “I never doubted my relationship with people.” “It was never in my decision to speculate with a poll. I have to be sure that this continues with the construction of an Argentina,” Macri concluded.

