Mauricio Macri: “It is the worst government in the history of Argentine democracy”

The ex-president Mauricio Macri stated that the government of Alberto Fernandez “It is the worst government in the history of Argentine democracy”. “Luckily it will end before the end of the year,” he added, and promised that the next administration – if Together for Change wins the elections – “will not put pressure on the opposition, the judges or the press.”

In the midst of weeks of internship in JxC to settle the opposition candidates, the former president came out to question “what is called ‘politically correct’, which is full of lies” and maintained that in Argentina “courageous voices needed to say what is thought without half measures“.

In an audio that he sent to the journalist Luis Majul, which was played on the The Observerthe program that inaugurated his new radio station 107.9 FM, Macri highlighted the role of the press: “The task that you do is essential. It is impossible to think of modern democracy without journalism, which is why my commitment to press freedom is total and for That’s why I celebrate the creation of new spaces like this”.

Macri goes with everything against Larreta

The PRO leader also considered that “Argentina is hurt, it is hurt, but it is also prepared to deepen the great opportunities that are opening up” and celebrated that “before the end of the year this government, which is the worst in the history of democracy in our country, is going to end”.

In this regard, he trusted that the next administration will have “a government team that will respect the law, respect the institutions, that will protect freedoms and will not put pressure on the opposition or the judges or to the press”.

He also sent a strong signal to the members of Juntos por el Cambio and the PRO: “Very deep and courageous changes are required for Argentina to find its way.”

and left a hint criticism of Rodríguez Larreta and a nod to his candidate Patricia Bullrich: “Committed, sincere, authentic voices are needed, voices with courage to say what they think without half measureswithout falling back into what is called ‘politically correct’, which is full of lies,” he argued.

JD / LR