In the midst of the tension that lives Together for Changeformer president Mauricio Macri met with businessmen from the Red Circle in the property of the Rural Society.

Macri arrives at La Rural for lunch at the Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production (Cicyp).

In his speech, Macri avoided talking about the internal life of the opposition coalition and attacked Kirchnerism again.

First of all, the former president stressed that “Kirchnerism lost listening to the people”. Also, it ruled that “We are witnessing the disappearance of Peronism-Kirchnerism in this version. If it resurfaces, it has to appear in a distant version.”

Along these lines, the former president remarked that “ In the last 20 years, Peronism embraced destructive policies that isolated us from the world.“. He even stressed that “he had a passive attitude, almost complicit in the development of drug trafficking in the country.”

Finally, he explained that ” the future is without shortcuts and without toxic leadership. We all empower ourselves and think of the whole or this doesn’t work out,” he said.

For his part, Marcos Pereda, current president of CICYP opened the event with a tough speech in which he pointed out that “the country is adrift”.

At the same time, he warned that “the country as spoils of war and as a field of battle must end.”

After a brief lunch, Macri answered questions from the businessmen and stressed that “Argentina’s growth is conditional on being predictable, that there are clear rules and that commitments are respected. That goes for politicians, judges and businessmen.”

“With teamwork we are going to get out. We need the public sector to be efficient,” he added.

Macri was the only speaker at the lunch Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production (Cicyp).

It should be remembered that the CICYP is a non-profit civil association, founded in Uruguay in June 1941. Its mission is to promote and defend the principles of private enterprise and individual initiative, to promote solid and sustained economic and social development throughout the American continent. .

In August of last year, the organization renewed its authorities by naming Marcos Pereda, vice president of the SRA, as its president. The list is completed by the following vice presidents: Mario Grinman (Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services); Adelmo Gabbi (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange); Daniel Funes de Rioja (Argentine Industrial Union); Eduardo Eurnekian (Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services) and Gustavo Weiss (Argentine Chamber of Construction).

Figure of Mercy

Regarding the figure of Milei, the former president said that “we are going to go to a second round with this more liberal expression and more anger.” Although he stated that it will be a challenge for his party, JXC has the experience of ruling for 4 years.

Internal Together for Change

As for the internal ones that have been experienced in recent days, Macri asked to “compete with height, constructively, thinking that the important thing is why and how we are going to make the transformations.” Likewise, he criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s way of acting: “Larreta was wrong because he should have sat down to talk with Patricia Bullrich and María Eugenia Vidal who are his rivals.”

Schedule in the afternoon

From 3:00 p.m.Javier Milei, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will present their proposals to those present. It is estimated that the current president of the Republican Proposal will meet at 3:15 p.m. with the authorities of the Rural Society and at 18.40 he will do the same the Head of Government of the City.

