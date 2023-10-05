Maurizio de Giovanni says stop to conferences: “They call me parsley”

Maurizio de Giovanni, a writer known for his detective and detective stories set in Naples, will no longer participate in other conferences and presentations. He is the same creator of Inspector Ricciardi, one of his most famous characters, who wrote it on social media.

The pathology of continuing to say “yes”

After confessing that he has “a pathology” that leads him to feel obliged to do many activities for others, such as presenting books, doing reviews, participating in events, writing articles, and much more – even if these activities do not bring him any benefit personal – de Giovanni confesses that this behavior has caused him frustration and disappointment, as many people seem not to appreciate his commitment.

From mint to presenteeist: insults on the Internet

The writer also discovered that he is addressed with various negative epithets, and so he decided to stop accepting further requests for help that are not strictly related to his main work as a writer, screenwriter and playwright. In essence, he is trying to put an end to his overly altruistic behavior. «I now discover – he adds – that I am defined in many hateful ways: presenteeist, know-it-all, parsley, even “tick” (the reference to the animal escapes me, but also to the entity that coins money); and even, which is rather comical, of having no “love and gratitude for the territory”. I”.

“My books are bought anyway”

A behavior, that of helping other intellectuals, from which he derives no benefit but only a useless “addition of effort”. De Giovanni quantifies it: «Presenting books that I necessarily have to read, making reviews, back covers, blurbs, newspaper articles; but also taking part in conferences, round tables, television programmes, writing stories for anthologies, commenting on films or fiction”. «This – he adds on Facebook – does not bring me any advantage: my books are purchased by those who want to read the stories inside, certainly not by those who have seen my face around. Thus the fiction, films, comics and theater shows that I write. No added value, no utility. Zero”.

That’s enough: the disappointment of finding oneself abandoned

«But a pathology is a pathology – continues the writer – so I continued to say yes, even though those who asked me for help in the vast majority of cases were careful not to be present at my events, for example, or to say support when I found myself facing bitter personal controversies, due to the damned habit I have of launching into social crusades or of not thinking that by forcefully expressing my ideas I only have to lose, and never to gain”.

Don’t invite me again, to Don’t invite me again, unless it’s a charity event

The writer clearly asks to be left alone. However, it also leaves an open door: «With the exclusion of commitments already undertaken that I will try to maintain and social and charitable opportunities that do not overlap with my work, please do not invite me, summon me, ask or beg me to do things to support the work of others.”

