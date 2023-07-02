Mauro Rocca won the Vuelta de la Manzana for the Regional Rally

Mauro Rocca managed the difference he got at the end of the first stage, built an impeccable job in the second and achieved victory in the 52nd edition of the Vuelta de la Manzana for the Regional Rally.

The historic test confirmed its convening power with a notable number of fans and will have its version from August 4 to 6 by the Argentinian.

Rocca, who was one of the candidates In the previous one, he did everything right, he chose the sections in which he sought to stretch the gap with his main rivals and ended up getting a comfortable victory both in general and in Class A-6.

Rocca’s return to the Regional Rally to participate in the Apple could not have been better, because he achieved his third win in a row after the two he got in the Neuquénwhere he is the great candidate for the title in his category.

Rocca maintained a pace that was decisive so as not to have complications to win the Apple overall, in which he was escorted by Guillermo Aubone, Sergio Fernández, Mauro Debasa, Marcos Craievich, Juan Lovagnini, Lucas Craievich, Martín Palomeque, José L. Gómez and Carlos Simonelli.

On the A-6, which was the most popular in the Block and which had many dropoutscommanded Rocca, who surpassed Nene Fernández, Palomeque, Gómez, who remained the leader in the contest, Pablo Pranzoni and Jorge Escalante.

So were the rest of the categories

Aubone added his second victory in Group N-2 in the Apple and caught fire in the title fight, although he missed a test. He was escorted by Debasa, the new leader of the contest, Juan Lovagnini, Lucas Craievich, Pedro Skruta and Jeremías Tieri.

the two-time champion Marcos Craievich extended his undefeated with a comfortable victory in the Apple and the fourth in a row in a contest that he dominates with great comfort, in which he seems to have no rivals. Far away, Marcelo Martínez and José Benavídez completed the test.

Carlos Simonelli He had a dream return to activity and after an impeccable task he was left with the victory in the numerous Group N-1, where he surpassed Federico Fernández, increasingly comfortable as the leader of the contest. Then, Gustavo Durán, Darío Jaime, Agustín Pistagnesi and Emilio Vega.

On the A-1 there was no room for surprises either, because the champion Lucas See He was at a great level and commanded from the very beginning of the test in a minor division in which he is the candidate to achieve another title. Further back, Ariel Ramos, Rubén Martínez, Diego Ginóbile, Zamir Ahmad and Daniel Pereyra.





