With a turnover up by 18% compared to 2021 and by 26% compared to pre-covid 2019, Mavive, a company managed by the Vidal family which has been operating in the perfumery sector for 120 years (including the brands Furla, Police, The Merchant of Venice , Monotheme and Pino Silvestre) continues to grow, thanks to a five-year industrial plan which includes a series of projects with a vision of international development.

Among the former, the development of new proprietary brands linked to the theme of sustainability, with natural raw materials, sustainable and zero km packaging and fragrances tested with innovative neuroscientific techniques, the agreement with BMW and the one with the Genny brand, which in Milan in recent days. And, again, the start of the construction site to create a new low environmental impact headquarters, a park and an olfactory garden in which botanical species will be grown for use in perfumery. 2022 closed with a turnover of 37 million euros, equal to a turnover of 70 million at the wholesale level; exports, at over 23.4 million, make up 63% of revenues. The growth in 2021 was 19% and 33% compared to 2019. At an international level, the markets are growing overall, in particular those of the Far East (+24%), the Middle East (+48%), the Oceania (+161%) and the Americas (+27%), those on which the company is particularly focusing.

Europe which, without counting the domestic market, constitutes 63% of the entire export and 40% of the total turnover, achieves a significant increase of 9%: the main countries are confirmed as Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland, the Republic Czech, Spain and Russia. The Italian market was also positive with +19% on 2021 and +10% on 2019. E-commerce, while still constituting a small share of the business and in the start-up phase, maintains the double-digit growth trend.

«The most important objective of 2023 will be the construction of the new company headquarters, called Isola dei perfumes, designed to accompany the company’s development over the next decade – declares Massimo Vidal, CEO and chairman of the Mavive board of directors -. In fact, the Municipality of Venice recently gave the go-ahead for the construction of a 3,500 sq. insert”.