Max Enix – Far From Home – Album Review

Max Enix – Far From Home
Origin: France
Release: 09.06.2023
Label: Wormholedeath Records
Length: 02:39:43
Genre: Cineastic Progressive Metal
Visiting a cinema in the summer heat is certainly rather absurd for most cinematic fans. A rich Progressive Metal disc with all sorts of cinematic claims is certainly fine on warm summer nights. And Max Enix delivers with the magnum opus Far From Home adequate material on CD.
The self-made musician pulls out all the stops of his skills on the new work and appears, among other things, as a composer, musician, lyricist and creative mastermind, with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra and numerous guests such as Vikram Shankar or Xavier Boscher writes his ideas to the core. From progressive metal to New World, jazz and hip-hop, pretty much everything that can be packed into a rock music corset is included. Packed to the brim with epics is the Far From Home packed.
Densely packed cinematic progressive metal with orchestral violence
In the more than 160 minutes of playing time, everyone should find themselves somewhere. how on City Of Mortalsthat her HERE can hear. The list of inspirations is long, among others is Max Enix fan of Hans Zimmer, who knows how to build up song structures and put together fragments depending on the situation. But also fans of opulent Symphonic Metal like him Rhapsody, Nightwish or Ayreon celebrate are allowed to sit up and take notice.
Thanks to professional support, the orchestra was very well integrated into the overall concept. In addition to the singing of Max Enix personally, who does well and is somewhat variable, the female vocal parts are performed by Elise Wachbar placed next to it and so far cut an equally good figure.
Multinational film music
There is not much to criticize about the dense and yet transparent production, which also allows for subtleties and gives the orchestra both power and quiet moments. The sheer mass of epics make it difficult Far From Home to consume in one go and carries the risk that a certain fatigue effect occurs. That wouldn’t do justice to this very good album.
Conclusion
For fans of symphonic metal with cinematic means and a lot of mass and class Max Enix a musical celebration ready. Far From Home cannot be consumed in one go and is therefore all the more sustainable. 8 / 10
Line Up
Max Enix – music, vocals, concept
Thomas Kubler – Additional arrangements, orchestra
Hugo Williame – Additional Programming Drums
François Rousselot – Director
Victor Monteriggioni – Imitator
Leo Margaret – drums
Vikram Shankar – Piano, Keyboards
Jean-Jacques Moréac – Bass
Xavier Boscher – guitars
Elise Wachbar – vocals
Tracklist
01. The End of An Era
02. Tears of Earth
03. City of Mortals
04. Prayer of the Gods
05. In this Forgotten Paradise
06. An Illusional Kiss
07. The Dark and Bright Tunnel
08. The Forsaken Ocean
09. Childhood Emotions
10. The Broken Face
11. Beyond my Blood
12. Mirrors of Time
13. Angels of the Apocalyptic Storm
14. Far From Home
