Max Enix – Far From Home – Album Review

Max Enix – Far From Home

Origin: France

Release: 09.06.2023

Label: Wormholedeath Records

Length: 02:39:43

Genre: Cineastic Progressive Metal

Visiting a cinema in the summer heat is certainly rather absurd for most cinematic fans. A rich Progressive Metal disc with all sorts of cinematic claims is certainly fine on warm summer nights. And Max Enix delivers with the magnum opus Far From Home adequate material on CD.

The self-made musician pulls out all the stops of his skills on the new work and appears, among other things, as a composer, musician, lyricist and creative mastermind, with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra and numerous guests such as Vikram Shankar or Xavier Boscher writes his ideas to the core. From progressive metal to New World, jazz and hip-hop, pretty much everything that can be packed into a rock music corset is included. Packed to the brim with epics is the Far From Home packed.

Densely packed cinematic progressive metal with orchestral violence

In the more than 160 minutes of playing time, everyone should find themselves somewhere. how on City Of Mortalsthat her HERE can hear. The list of inspirations is long, among others is Max Enix fan of Hans Zimmer, who knows how to build up song structures and put together fragments depending on the situation. But also fans of opulent Symphonic Metal like him Rhapsody, Nightwish or Ayreon celebrate are allowed to sit up and take notice.

Thanks to professional support, the orchestra was very well integrated into the overall concept. In addition to the singing of Max Enix personally, who does well and is somewhat variable, the female vocal parts are performed by Elise Wachbar placed next to it and so far cut an equally good figure.

Multinational film music

There is not much to criticize about the dense and yet transparent production, which also allows for subtleties and gives the orchestra both power and quiet moments. The sheer mass of epics make it difficult Far From Home to consume in one go and carries the risk that a certain fatigue effect occurs. That wouldn’t do justice to this very good album.

Conclusion

For fans of symphonic metal with cinematic means and a lot of mass and class Max Enix a musical celebration ready. Far From Home cannot be consumed in one go and is therefore all the more sustainable. 8 / 10

Line Up

Max Enix – music, vocals, concept

Thomas Kubler – Additional arrangements, orchestra

Hugo Williame – Additional Programming Drums

François Rousselot – Director

Victor Monteriggioni – Imitator

Leo Margaret – drums

Vikram Shankar – Piano, Keyboards

Jean-Jacques Moréac – Bass

Xavier Boscher – guitars

Elise Wachbar – vocals

Tracklist

01. The End of An Era

02. Tears of Earth

03. City of Mortals

04. Prayer of the Gods

05. In this Forgotten Paradise

06. An Illusional Kiss

07. The Dark and Bright Tunnel

08. The Forsaken Ocean

09. Childhood Emotions

10. The Broken Face

11. Beyond my Blood

12. Mirrors of Time

13. Angels of the Apocalyptic Storm

14. Far From Home

Links

Facebook Max Enix

Max Enix website

