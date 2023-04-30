Max for Live Ƽ֧ 16 Ĳ Step Arpeggiator

12
Isotonik Studios Ƴɿ Udo R. Bräuna Max for Live Step Arpeggiatorͬǣ Max for Live߿ͬʱǵ˿ɸӵɡ
Step Arpeggiator Pattern 32 ͬʱ 16
ھУѡһԪÿһдһһҡ
ͨײһаťѡǷҪһһͿһΪ “” “”
Įʽ
- Round-robin ģʽ ĺҵ PatternѡδֵػӦʾһӾЧ
- Visual Swing ģʽ Swing Amount ʱּǺŵӾ֪֡ ҡڣ2:1 3:2ȵȡ
ȻStep Arpeggiator ߱Ĺܡͬ/ʣ͵ÿĳʱ䣨ֳޣSwing /أҡGrooveشѡƵѡȵȡ
Step Arpeggiator А 16 Pattern Щ Pattern Live
ְ֧汾Live 10/11Suite Max for Live Ȩ Standard 汾
ۼۣ£8 İ
ӣhttps://isotonikstudios.com/product/step-arpeggiator-by-udo-r-brauna/
