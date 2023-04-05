Home Entertainment Max-Out, Nissan’s first electric convertible. Here’s the preview
ROME – Car shows are an opportunity to amaze visitors and car enthusiasts with original and innovative concept cars. Faithful to this philosophy, Max-Out, the fully electric convertible concept from Nissan, will make its debut on April 18, in China, at Auto Shanghai 2023.

The virtual version of Max-Out had already been revealed in November 2021, on the occasion of the presentation of “Nissan Ambition 2030”, i.e. the long-term vision of the Japanese company to improve mobility and help create a cleaner world , safe and inclusive.

Nissan Max-Out, freely inspired by the idea of ​​synergy between man and machine, has been designed to convey a sense of absolute freedom and a unique driving experience “en plei air”, embodying the innovative spirit of the brand and the ability of house to develop cars that can benefit people and society.

The open-air Max-Out prototype will be in the spotlight on the Nissan stand alongside a new electric vehicle designed and manufactured in China, both of which offer an exciting and safe driving experience. At the twentieth edition of the Shanghai International Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 April at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the Japanese company will also present its new range of vehicles for the Chinese market with 100% electric and electronic propulsion systems. Power, together with two new concepts exhibited in world preview.

