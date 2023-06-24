Maxi Rodriguez’s farewell: time, where to see and formations

This afternoon the eyes will be on the farewell match of “La Fiera” Rodriguez, who knew how to wear the colors of the Argentine National Team. Starting at 6:00 p.m., at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, Newell’s idol will spend his last 90 minutes together with important football figures.

Around 5:00 p.m. a micro plotted with the colors of the Argentine National Team arrived at the Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa Stadium. Tata Martino was sitting in the first seat, and when he was focused by the cameras and left the stadium screen, there was a strong ovation.

Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell party, which will begin at 6:00 p.m., can be seen LIVE by the streaming platform Star+.

The probable formation of Newell’s vs. Argentina team, in the farewell of Maxi Rodríguez

Fair Villar; Luciano VellaRoberto SensiniGabriel HeinzeFabio Aurelio; Pablo PérezDiego MateoGuillermo Marino; Ariel Ortega; David Trezeguet and Gabriel Batistuta. . . . DT: Gerard Martino.

The probable eleven of the Argentine National Team vs. Newell’s, at Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell

Mariano Andujar; Lionel staircasesWalter SamuelGabriel WarJuan Pablo sorin; Fernando YoursEsteban CambiassoAndrés D’Alessandro; Maximilian RodríguezJavier Saviola and angel say mary. DT: Jose pekerman.

