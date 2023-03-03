Maxi Trusso became a trend this Thursday for criticizing the music of Lali Esposito. The singer-songwriter also questioned the current trap and said they didn’t like them. Due to his statements, he was the target of hundreds of messages on social networks.

“I don’t know any of the new ones. I don’t like melodic twists, I find them horrible. All lousy melodic twists. There’s not one that I heard and said ‘what a nice twist’. No, not one, ”he opined about the new genres that are popular today.

Solo highlighted Quevedo, when maintaining that it was “the only one who has a good turn was this kid who did something more or less good.”

Also, in the note with One Plus, the cycle on FM One 103.7, he pointed hard against the pop singer:

“Heard Lali Esposito, how are those ugly turns? there was no uglier”, he said without filters.

From the program they reminded him that he did some collaborations with artists of urban genres, but he was far from stopping his questions.

“I did some featuring but I took them all out, they ruined my song. I had to remove them all, there was no good topic left, “he said and added:

“I hear the voices and they are horrible, there are many who sing because they are actors,” he said.

“Maxi Trusso”:

By his statements in @RadioOne1037 pic.twitter.com/MUb27EI510 — Why is it a trend? (@becausetrend) March 2, 2023



