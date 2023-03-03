Home Entertainment Maxi Trusso criticized Lali Esposito and the trap without a filter, and the networks exploded against the singer-songwriter
Entertainment

Maxi Trusso criticized Lali Esposito and the trap without a filter, and the networks exploded against the singer-songwriter

by admin
Maxi Trusso criticized Lali Esposito and the trap without a filter, and the networks exploded against the singer-songwriter

Maxi Trusso became a trend this Thursday for criticizing the music of Lali Esposito. The singer-songwriter also questioned the current trap and said they didn’t like them. Due to his statements, he was the target of hundreds of messages on social networks.

“I don’t know any of the new ones. I don’t like melodic twists, I find them horrible. All lousy melodic twists. There’s not one that I heard and said ‘what a nice twist’. No, not one, ”he opined about the new genres that are popular today.

Solo highlighted Quevedo, when maintaining that it was “the only one who has a good turn was this kid who did something more or less good.”

Also, in the note with One Plus, the cycle on FM One 103.7, he pointed hard against the pop singer:

“Heard Lali Esposito, how are those ugly turns? there was no uglier”, he said without filters.

From the program they reminded him that he did some collaborations with artists of urban genres, but he was far from stopping his questions.

“I did some featuring but I took them all out, they ruined my song. I had to remove them all, there was no good topic left, “he said and added:

“I hear the voices and they are horrible, there are many who sing because they are actors,” he said.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

See also  Wang Baoqiang's new film "In the Octagonal Cage" is completed and returns to reality, breaking through the cage of fate


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Cause of the Neonatal: the Medical Circle expressed...

Today’s horoscope broadcast Wang Jiarong 2023.3.3_Leadership_Work_Ability

Attack on the Roccuzzo family: Patricia Bullrich asked...

He is 7 years old and did not...

Artificial Intelligence: GPT is called the new “cuckoo”...

Argentina put an end to the “Foradori-Duncan” pact...

De Loredo and Juez, with radical mayors: Together...

The details of the new piquetero protest in...

Parents denounced that there are bats at School...

Video: this was the debut of Facundo Campazzo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy