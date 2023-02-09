Maxim, Lisa Ono and Deyunshe will all return to Hangzhou Theater for the 45th anniversary performance season lineup announced

On the afternoon of February 7, the reporter learned from the press conference of the 45th anniversary performance season of Hangzhou Theater in 2023 that Hangzhou Theater has prepared comedy theater, suspense theater, classic theater, international theater, children’s carnival theater and weekend music lecture hall for the audience this year6 Great themed unit.

According to Zhang Mei, executive deputy general manager of Zhejiang Performing Arts Hangzhou Theater, in addition to the laugh-out-loud cross talk from Deyun Society, the “ceiling” dance version of “Swan Lake” by Chinese Ballet, the drama “I’m Not Pan Jinlian” starring Zhang Xinyi, In addition to the popular IPs of children’s dramas “Ultraman” and “Peppa Pig”, there is another major attraction this year is the return of foreign artists–the pianist Maxim with “epic sense on fingertips”, warm Lisa Ono, the “sound of nature” of the soul, will all come to Hangzhou.

Comedy Theater: “Just Laugh and Don’t Care”

Laughing is the key word in this year’s comedy theater. The “Deyun Sanxiao Crosstalk Special Session” led by Gao Xiaobei, Shang Xiaoju, and Liu Xiaoting will meet you on April 15. In addition, in June, there will be a personal session of the “mysterious master” of Deyun Club that has not yet been released Look forward to.

In September, the drama “I’m Not Pan Jinlian” adapted from the novel of the same name by author Liu Zhenyun will also be unveiled.

Suspense Theater: Three word-of-mouth dramas to satisfy your curiosity

In the suspense theater, in addition to Agatha Christie’s classic suspense drama “None Survived”, there are also “Two Beijing 15 Days” and “The Abyss” that are also worth looking forward to.

The stage play of the same name “Two Capitals and Fifteen Days” adapted from Ma Boyong’s work is based on a real history about Ming Xuanzong Zhu Zhanji in “Ming History”. Zhao Miao, the founder of Santuoqi Theater Troupe, who has directed the stage play “The Murder at the Corridor Pavilion”, “The Life of the Disliked Pine Nut” and many other popular and well-known dramas, will be the director. Ma Xin, Wang Meng, Wu Junda, Performed by powerful actors such as Sun Haihan and Tian Ge.

The play “The Abyss” produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will be staged for the first time in 2020 and will be on tour in many cities. It won 4 awards at the 4th Chinese Drama Festival. Through the combination of stage and video, this work allows actors to complete the entire performance on a 360-degree rotating stage.

Classic Theater: “A work that is always popular is a classic”

In this year’s classic theater unit, the stage performance of the century-old ballet classic “Swan Lake” performed by the National Ballet of China will also meet Hangzhou citizens again.

Similarly, as a comprehensive theater, Hangzhou Theater also prepares a sumptuous meal for audiences who love Chinese opera. At the end of February, Shaoxing Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe will bring Chen Fei, Wu Fenghua and Zhang Lin Three Plum Blossom Award actors to Hangzhou Theater. Bring the classic Yue opera “Love Detective” and “He Wenxiu”; in March, the two “plum blossoms” Yang Xiayun and Lou Sheng of the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute will also stage the “No. 1 Bridge in the World” with the most classic “White Snake” in Wu Opera .

International Theater: Maxim and Lisa Ono come back

The most anticipated event in the performance season is probably that foreign artists have finally restarted their China tour plans. Last year, when the world piano superstar Maxim Mrvica from Croatia played “Flight of the Bumblebee” and “Croatian Rhapsody” in the theater, the atmosphere was comparable to a concert and received praise from most Hangzhou audiences. Come to Hangzhou again and bring you a wonderful music feast.

From singing theme songs for classic movies to an annual tour, Lisa Ono has a long history with China. When it comes to Ono Lisa, almost everyone with petty bourgeoisie will treasure a CD of her, drink a cup of coffee on a bright afternoon, and enjoy her lazy voice comfortably. When the “Chief Bossa Nova Queen” returns again, will you also want to hum the familiar melody of “La Vie en Rose”?

Children’s Carnival Theater: Everything that children like is here

Ultraman, Elsa, Peppa Pig, Qiaohu, Dunhuang Beast… These animation IPs that are loved by children will all appear in the Children’s Carnival Theater in a new version in 2023.

The original stage play “Dunhuang Wonderful Night” takes you into the gorgeous and mysterious Dunhuang, where you can learn traditional culture while watching the play. This work selects educational and inspiring content, and uses artistic stage forms to create, entertaining and entertaining to be presented.

Weekend music lectures: 33 popular science lectures let you listen to “understand” music

As a brand project of Hangzhou Theatre, starting with “Mao Weihui Piano Recital” on the evening of December 29, 2006, the weekend music lecture series concerts have gone through 16 years. With an average of 24 performances per year, it not only attracts tens of thousands of art-learning children to become loyal audiences of Hangzhou Theatre, but also wins praise from audiences of all ages.

This year, the theater has also prepared 33 weekend music lecture series performances for the audience, including “Laputa in the Sky”, “Slam Dunk”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Spirited Away”, “One Piece”, etc. Concerts with the theme of animation music, as well as “When Will the Bright Moon Come” Chinese Song Dynasty Classic Ci Music Concert, “From The Peony Pavilion——To Tianxian Pei” when Kunqu Opera, Huangmei Opera and Piano Encounter Concert and other themes cross-border with Chinese traditional culture There are also classic works such as “Selected Piano Works of Ryuichi Sakamoto” and “Radetsky March-2024 New Year’s Symphony Concert of World Famous Songs”, so stay tuned.