Maximiliano Pullaro also went to the polls: “Drug trafficking knows that December 10 will end”

Almost at the same time as Carolina Losada, the radical Maximiliano Pullaro arrived at school No. 504 in the town of Hughes, south of Santa Fe, to fulfill his vote, accompanied by the son of former Governor Miguel Lifschitz. The candidate for governor of Juntos por el Cambio was hopeful of winning, and pointed out that “from the first day, December 10, we will make the decisions that the province needs.”

Elections in Santa Fe: strong role of journalists who jumped into politics and a fierce internal JxC

“It is an important day for democracy, but much more so for the province of Santa Fe, because we have serious problems and to solve them we are going to count on the candidates for president of Together for Change, with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich,” he said. Pull with the press.

With the winning suit in his speech, Pullaro announced: “It is important for the next stage to show the programs, projects and teams that we have to make decisions from December 10, so that it begins to change it.” The former Minister of Provincial Security added that “We are convinced that we have to work hard to change the populist model and move on to a productive model. Santa Fe can make a huge contribution to that, and for that we all have to be together. I am accompanied by the son of the best governor the province had.” alluding to Miguel Lifschitz.

When asked about Losada’s statements, he maintained that “At no time did we enter into aggression with another candidate.” In addition, he remarked: “We are going to convene all the political spaces and those from Santa Fe who want and understand that there must be a change in the province of Santa Fe and that they have to contribute to that change.”

In relation to the insecurity that the province is going through as a consequence of the drug presence in Rosario, Pullaro was blunt: “Drug trafficking knows that December 10 will run out for them.” Maximiliano Pullaro was the one who managed to imprison some of the main leaders of the “Los Monos” clan during his administration.

Regarding the future, Pullaro highlighted the “production power” that the province of Santa Fe has: “We are the field, we are the industry, we are the trade. We can lead the next Argentina”.

NT/HB

