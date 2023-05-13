Máximo Kirchner demanded a fixed sum from the Government and spoke of the PASO

The leader of La Cámpora, maximum kirchnerdemanded that progress be made with the implementation of a lump sum because “people have urgent needs” and he sent a message to the trade unionists who oppose this measure.

After warning about the difficult social situation in the country, the national deputy from the Frente de Todos remarked that “Peronism cannot look the other way when these things happen.”

“We all know that the parity is better than the lump sumbut what one asks with all humility of the comrades of the unions, of the CGTis that our people need a hand now, they need a hand now, to face the abuses of economic power that we see reflected in prices”, stressed “the problem is that our people have emergencies”, the son of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

The leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner.

In his closing speech at the Buenos Aires PJ Congress, Máximo Kirchner deepened his words towards the trade unionists: “We have to represent the people, not see who has the longest between one and the other: fixed sum now, parity later and if we can double bonus for colleagues and compañeras who work every day in factories, schools, shops. We need to regain purchasing power.”

In addition, he affirmed that “it is one of the bravest parades that not only Peronism faces, but also the people, since the return of democracy.” “We have to summon ourselves to a country with the greatest breadth to build a victory in 2023, but that breadth cannot weaken the commitment we assume with the people,” he said.

Máximo Kirchner: “The PASO are like the guitar: it depends on who is holding it, it sounds good or it sounds bad”

And, referring to the inmate of the Frente de Todos, he continued: “The PASO is an instrument, like the guitar: it depends on who is holding it, it sounds good or it sounds bad. In order not to depend so much on the virtues of the guitarist, it is best to have a good score and the score must be a good government program that is by STEP or by synthesis and is fulfilled as of December 10, 2023. It is the best way that our space settles its discussions”.

“It is not necessary to be a candidate for something to really transform reality“, said the national deputy, who also called for “a strong commitment” from the people and that “they do not stay in the living room of the house.”

On the other hand, he asked that the IMF “explain to the inhabitants of Argentina why they lent them the amount of money they lent and how they evaluated that this money was going to be returned.” “If they did not explain it, it is because it was not to improve the development of Argentina, but for financial scams and to see if a useless person won the election,” said the national legislator.

The Buenos Aires PJ Congress.

The president of the Buenos Aires PJ also criticized the opposition and warned that if they win, it will be “a government of right-wing opportunists who lie to the people daily.”

“If our kids believe in charlatans from fairs, who are going around all day with catchphrases and verses of freedom and I don’t know what else, it’s because we’re not talking to our kids. We have to go tell them what happened in our country.” , he stressed.

In this sense, he called to speak with the youth to “tell them about what a town can do when it has a leadership that is really willing to represent it.”

“It is easy to get angry with politics, but in order not to get angry with politics as a society we have to be more attentive when we listen to the leaders and see what they did and what they did not do when they had the opportunity to govern. It is easy to get angry with the leaders or politics when you don’t pay attention to what you vote for,” he said.

Maximo Kirchner too asked “not to clash between the popular sectors” and considered that “the problem is not the one who charges a plan or the one who charges a blank job: the problem is 100 living people who want to wear a town dividing it at its base.”

